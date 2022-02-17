DeWalt 20V Max String Trimmer | $85 | Amazon



I’m not particularly good at lawn maintenance, and I won’t pretend to be. But if you clicked on this, then you are, so I have some good news: The DeWalt 20V Max String Trimmer is just $85 at Amazon right now. While I’m pretty confident that it’s a weed whacker rebranded for the modern era, the good people of DeWalt insist that it’s so much more. In fact, it’s a hinged edger and trimmer that can be folded up and stored easily, perhaps in the shed that you’ve never really gotten around to organizing the way you want to. It includes a variable speed trigger that allows you to choose between performance and runtime, which seems important when conquering the thick brush of your suburban landscape. But also it’s battery-powered, super easy to transport, and can cover a wide swath of the yard in no time. It usually retails for a cool $159, so on top of all of that functionality, you’ll get it extremely on sale. Definitely something to brag to the fellas about. Maybe work up a system to charge them per use in advance? Just a suggestion.