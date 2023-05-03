Buy 2+ Items and Get Up to 40% Off Your Order During Theory Outlet's Mother's Day Sale

It’s always a good time to rock some new duds. Whether that means dressing to the nines in a crisp new shirt or slipping into a great new dress, new clothes can make you feel like a million bucks. Luckily, you don’t have to spend that much to bring home some quality pieces. Right now, you can buy 2 items and get up to 40% off your entire order at Theory Outlet during the brand’s Mother’s Day sale. Most items net you 20% off, but many will get you 40% off automatically. You just have to shop carefully.

Buy 2 Items, Get Up to 40% Off | Theory Outlet

There are tons of threads to choose from. Both men’s and women’s clothing are included in the sale. Grab some new shorts, slacks, shirts, and more before the sale comes to an end. It’ll be well worth the savings you can rack up on these clothes, because many can be used as statement pieces. You can wear them again and again. But act fast, because these prices won’t last long. Lock in your buys before Mother’s Day rolls around. You can thank us later.