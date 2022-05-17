Custom 7 Full-Size Items Kit | $65 | Tarte
Tarte knows how to treat their fans. Today only grab this awesome kit for just $65. Pick seven full-size items to round out your beauty routine. Lips, cheek, eyes, complexion, tools, mascara, and your makeup bag, you choose what vibes with your looks. Bestsellers like the Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm and the Shape Tape Stay Spray are a part of the products you can select from. I would recommend my favorite Tarte product the Maneater Mascara, it will change your world. Normally a kit like this would cost around $200 so this is a special day indeed. This is a great way to discover some new products that will become your favorites too.