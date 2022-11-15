AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush & Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads | $40 | 78% Off | StackSocial

In the hectic rush of the holidays, it is important to create time for yourself. Protect your peace, so to speak. For some, that may be skincare or a bath. For others, perhaps it’s the two minutes timed it takes to brush your teeth. If somehow, that speaks to you, I will offer that StackSocial has the AquaSonic Black and eight replacement heads for only $40 right now. It removes 10 times more plaque than your old toothbrush, and the motor is so powerful that it dissolves stains as you brush. And the included travel case lets you take the AquaSonic Black home for the holidays—for that toothbrushing moment of zen.