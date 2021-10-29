120" Class The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector | $2,500 | Samsung



Tired of hearing how, if you don’t see certain films at the movies, you didn’t really “experience” them correctly? Me too, because that’s idiotic. You can enjoy any flick at home, whether you’re watching on an old tube TV or an OLED start TV. You can especially enjoy one with this 120" Class The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector from Samsung, which is $1000 off right now as an early Black Friday deal. That makes its $2500. But it’s a doozy of a projector. In fact, if the size isn’t impressive, which means you can cover a wall with your favorite movie, you should be excited by the fact that it’s the world’s first HDR10+ projector. Not only is your movie massive, but crisp and great-looking. Save up from not going to the movies and spreading more germs to prolong this pandemic until we all die and pick up one of these things, if you have the extra cash. It would be a fun idea. I’m gonna start putting back some cash now.

