Brighten Up Your Desk Space With a Pink and White Keyboard and Mouse for $35

Why not make your workspace better reflect you? This playful keyboard has an assortment of red, orange, pi nk, lighter pink, and white keys that will pop off your desk. They’re round in the style of typewriters for a bit of extra flare and it also comes with a matching mouse. If those specific five colors don’t do it for you, the keyboard comes in a variety of other choices. Both the keyboard and the mouse are wireless so no need to deal with any pesky wires.

Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo (White/Pink) | $35 | Amazon

The keyboard and mouse normally go for $44, but right now there is a coupon to save 20%. Make sure to click on it before checking out.