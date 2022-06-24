WD 2TB SSD | $210 | Amazon

If you spend a lot of time gaming, creating things, or doing anything else digitally, there’s a high chance that you’re running out of storage. While deleting stuff or using the cloud can be an option, you could always opt to grab this WD 2TB SSD instead. This 2TB SSD has speeds of up to 1,050 megabytes per second, can be password enabled for good encryption, which is nice if you’re security-conscious, and has shock and vibration resistance as well. It’s an excellent get for a quick boost to your data capabilities.