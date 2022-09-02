HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset | $50 | Amazon



If you’re all about gaming then you definitely deserve a headset that can keep up. After all, so much of modern gaming is about tiny sound cues, not to mention how much communication goes into being a good teammate. The HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset is an excellent headset, and it’s also 50% off today. The HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset works with nearly every system, is made to be incredibly durable, has memory foam earpads for comfort, 7.1 surround sound, and a removable microphone, which makes things way easier to adjust on the fly, if you decide you don’t want people listening to you munching on sweets. It’s an excellent headset that will absolutely carry you to an audio victory.