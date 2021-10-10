JustBlend Portable Blender | $45 | StackSocial

How do we want it? Blended! When do we want it? Now! Whether you are taking a road trip, frequent the gym, or just want the convenience of a powerful blender on the go, this is the product for you. You no longer have to settle for those not-so-great tasting powders when you are out of the house. You can blend fresh ingredients wherever you are. This blender comes with a built-in strap and can fit right into the cup holder of your car. It is also strong enough to blend ice. Fresh margaritas on the beach are now a thing that you do not have to pay a ton of money for. This gadget is also great for blending baby food. Your babies deserve to enjoy the freshness too. I would advise blending baby food before the margaritas. Keep the adults happy and the babies fed today for just $45.

Advertisement