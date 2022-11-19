35% Off Sitewide | Girlfriend Collective



Kickstart your activewear era with this massive sitewide Girlfriend Collective sale. Girlfriend Collective is known for ethical manufacturing and use of recycled materials to make flexible, colorful, and size-inclusive fitness clothing. Take 35% off sitewide—that means swim, activewear, and loungewear that does good, fits well, and in a wide array of cute colors. Check out additional markdowns on already-on-sale items, like this high-rise rib set. Or, you can stock up on favorites like their bestselling compressive leggings. All their activewear is certified Oeko-Tex and made from plastic that would otherwise end up in landfills. Sound good? Of course it’s good.