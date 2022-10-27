55" Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV (2022) | $600 off | Samsung

65" Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV (2022) | $1,000 off | Samsung

OLED displays have been available for a while in smart TV offerings, so you might be surprised to hear that the Class S95B from Samsung is its first. You might even say you could have sworn they’ve got a whole line of OLED TVs or perhaps argue that the Samsung TV you have already is OLED. Well, no. You’re mistaken. Those are QLED. Yes, the most annoying distinction when it comes to consumer hardware. So what’s the difference? QLED is just a variation of the standard LCD we’re used to but with something called quantum dots while OLED is a fundamentally different technology from LCD—and it outperforms QLED every time. So this is exciting news for Samsung-heads wanting to stay in its ecosystem—the Samsung Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV is on sale! It comes in both 55" ($600 off) and 65" ($1,000 off). It also comes with three free months of Xbox Game Pass.

