LG 65" C1 Series OLED 4K Smart TV | $1,647 | Amazon

The new generation consoles are capable of boosting up to 120 frames per second. The catch is not every TV is built with a refresh rate to match your PS5 or Xbox Series X. The LG C1 Series OLED 4K Smart TV uses HDMI 2.1 and has a refresh rate of 120Hz—both of which are needed to game at 120fps. The 65" model is available right now on Amazon for 34% off, bringing the price down to $1,647. Get the most out of your new console with a new TV that can handle whatever you throw at it. Now we just need FromSoftware to release a remaster of Bloodborne to really put its original 30fps framerate to shame.

