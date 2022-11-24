Garmin Vivoactive (Light Gold w/ Light Pink Band) | $180 | Amazon
Garmin Vivoactive (Rose Gold w/ White Band) | $177 | Amazon
Garmin 10" GPS Truck Navigator | $569 | Amazon
Garmin has a number of promotions happening right now leading into Black Friday. The Garmin Vivoactive is a stylish GPS watch that can be worn with either a casual or dress-up outfit. Two options are discounted up to 47% off—light gold with a light pink band and rose gold with a white band. In addition to that, the 10" truck navigator is down 29%. Get yourself both so you can look fly as hell driving your 18-wheeler down I-95 this holiday season.
Advertisement