While Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 are still a few weeks away, many of us are still stuck inside, which means the days are blending together and we all need a little retail therapy sooner rather than later. Lucky for you, there’s no need to wait for some of the best Black Friday deals, as some retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and Newegg have kicked off their sales early, with a handful even guaranteeing Black Friday-level pricing or your money back.



Newegg, for instance, is offering its Black Friday Price Protection from October 14 through November 21, 2021. That means if something you buy during that time goes on sale for a lower price come Black Friday, you’ll get the difference refunded to you by early December. Not to be outdone by the competition, Target and Best Buy are running similar programs; however, a Best Buy Totaltech or My Best Buy membership is required for the latter.



Although Amazon and Walmart do not offer price protection, select products in Walmart’s Deals for Days discount section are explicitly labeled Black Friday deals, indicating that those specific items will be the same price on November 26. It’s unclear at this time whether Amazon’s current sale items will be available at a lower cost on Black Friday.

That said, Amazon launched its Early Black Friday Deals section some time back, supplanting its Gold Box landing page as the top destination for uncovering Amazon deals (we’ve featured a number of these discounts in our daily deals of the day post and in our regularly updated list of the best Amazon deals). These include markdowns on a variety of categories, including TVs, watches, cameras, video games, and a whole hell of a lot more. Unfortunately, there’s no telling if these products will be cheaper on Black Friday, but if past years are any indication, they likely will be.

But let’s not ignore the elephant in the room. Supply chain shortages are impacting everyone from Tesla to Crocs, so if you wanted to keep your feet comfy while you charge your electric car, you might have to wait. As a result, inflation has taken a dark turn in the U.S., meaning it’s more critical than ever to save where you can. To do so in time for the holidays might demand you get started with your holiday shopping ahead of Black Friday.

TL;DR: Where To Shop Early Black Friday 2021 Deals

Amazon

Target

Best Buy

Walmart : Black Friday prices are in effect right now, ahead of the rush.

Black Friday prices are in effect right now, ahead of the rush. Newegg

The Best Early Black Friday 2021 Deals on Amazon

Whether you have pets, kids, holiday guests, or just like to keep a tidy home, living in anything but squalor can seem an impossible task. Good news, though: Right now, the Roborock S7+ Robot Vacuum is $760 on Amazon, and it’s not just a vacuum. The two-in-one device works as a hands-free vacuum as well as sonic mop, and the mop setting has multiple options, depending on how gnarly your home is. Right now, it’s 20% off on Amazon, and you can clip the coupon for savings of an additional $40. A clean home without having to lift a finger, not even to dump the dust trap? Happy holidays, indeed.

I was pleasantly surprised by the AeroGarden Harvest and if you’re a foodie with a green thumb this is the deal for you. Save $60 on this model right now. The AeroGarden is a great alternative for plant-minded individuals worried about pesticides or herbicides. You can know exactly what’s in your finely repaired meals. You’ll get Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint in this grow kit. It’s easy to set up and I really love that it’s got light indicators that let you know when your plant babies need water or food. Yes, it comes with plant food that’s easy to measure out and pour in the well. This is a great gift for someone on your list who just moved into a new home.

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden

The control panel tells you when to add water, plant food, and automatically turns lights on and off.

As the weather outside gets cooler, so too will your backyard—that’s just science! But in 2021, no one has time for rubbing two sticks together to make a fire; instead, gather ‘round one of these fire pits from Outland Living and take your campfire with you wherever you go. With automatic ignition and a 58,000 BTU/hour output, these pits not only burn hot, but they’re CSA-approved, too, meaning they should bypass most campfire bans across the continent. You’ll want to double check the local restrictions in your area to make sure you’re buttoned up, legally speaking.

Outland Living Fire Pits

With automatic ignition and a 58,000 BTU/hour output, these pits not only burn hot, but they're CSA-approved, too.

If you’re in the market for a new mattress, Tuft & Needle makes some of the best. By employing gel beads that wrap around your spine to support your back as well as 4 inches of extra-firm foam along the bottom layer, the Tuft & Needle Mint offers a uniquely comfortable sleep experience you won’t find elsewhere. You can save $179 on that model or choose between three others (and a pillow!).



Tuft & Needle Mattresses

By employing gel beads that wrap around your spine to support your back as well as 4 inches of extra-firm foam along the bottom layer, the Tuft & Needle Mint offers a uniquely comfortable sleep experience.

Believe it or it, the kids still love Pokemon. Pikachu, things of that nature. So if you’ve got some Pokemon enthusiasts in your life (or even ... are one yourself!), now’s a great time to pick up a Pokemon TCG Premium Figure Collection for $70 on Amazon. The set includes one etched foil card featuring Pikachu VMAX, one foil promo card with Pikachu V, a Gigantamax Pikachu figurine, three additional TCG packs, and more. It’s currently $70 , which is a steal.

The Best Early Black Friday Deals at Target

While Bose may no longer take the cake for best overall sound, it’s still one of the best brands when it comes to headphones, especially its noise-canceling QuietComfort 35 II, now $180. The biggest draw is in the name: they’re super comfy. I’ve used a pair of these and ran the originals into the ground, and I’d sometimes forget I was wearing them. Beyond the upgraded sound, you’re getting 20-hour battery life, Alexa and Google Assistant voice controls, and NFC pairing with your smartphone or other devices.



Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones II

World-class noise cancelling technology—Bluetooth® and NFC pairing—Voice access to Alexa and the Google Assistant—Noise-rejecting dual microphone system for clearer call—20 hours of battery life per charge—Connect with select—Bose speakers and soundbars using SimpleSync™—Lightweight and comfortable headphones

Stay hydrated with the freshest water possible while on the go. Brita’s Water Bottle offers almost 17 ounces of crisp H2O. You’ll only need to change the filter about every two months and you’re helping the environment with your sleek reusable bottle. Not only is it 100% leak-proof but it is also car cup holder friendly. This water bottle features a built-in carrying loop for the hikers out there. Check your eco-conscious friend off your list and save 23% on this top Brita item. It comes in four colors and is dishwasher safe.

Brita Water Bottle with Filter

This water bottle's filter should be replaced after 40 gallons of crisp H2O have been perfected.

If you’ve ever wanted to control your home with just your voice this is how. Google’s Nest Mini is 43% off right now and lets you do just that. Set your mood lighting, play your favorite song, kick your heat on, or even pause a movie. The 2nd generation allows you to set reminders and alarms helping you keep your life on track. All three colors are on sale so grab one in grey, white, or sky blue.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)

Ask your Google Assistant to play your favorite songs.

This festive Oxford Plaid Pullover Sweater is just what you need to get your pupper holiday ready. This fetching red and black color is just what the season called for. As the temperature drops, keep your furry besties as warm as possible. This sweater is made of 100% acrylic double knit to make sure all dogs are cozy and comfy. The sizes run from XXS to XXL and it’s 20% off.

Oxford Plaid Pullover Sweater

For festive doggos xxs to xxl!

This is one of the best deals you’ll find on a Roomba-like robot vacuum. Right now, Target has the Shark AI Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for just $300, a savings of $100. AI Laser Navigation allows it to patrol your space in search of dust, dirt, pet hair and suck it all up with ease, plus you can control it with a smartphone or Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.

Shark AI Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

AI Laser Navigation ensures total home coverage. Incredible suction picks up all kinds of dirt and debris.

The Best Early Black Friday Deals at Best Buy



Track data of your own health and fitness is a great first step to making a positive change in your lifestyle habits. Seeing your stats related to activity, sleep, and stress gives you a more detailed and focused look into your own health and fitness—helping you identify what needs to change as well as allowing you to see real, measurable progress on your journey. The Fitbit Charge 5 is $50 off this weekend and you can get it in graphite, platinum, or soft gold.

Fitbit - Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker - Soft Gold

Fitbit Charge 5 + Premium connects the dots between your activity, sleep and stress so you can make the best decisions for your body, mind and health.

These are a little hearty and more durable than the other earbuds in this category. If you’re looking for a good pair of actual noise-canceling earbuds that aren’t AirPod prices, JLab’s Epic Air ANC Wireless Earbuds are a nice alternative. Get up to forty-eight hours of playtime and easily connect to your desired device. The infrared sensor stops everything when they come out of your ears and knows to turn your music back on once they are back in. A great feature that most don’t offer. These are currently 30% off for the holiday and will make an excellent present.

JLab Epic Air ANC True Wireless Earbuds

12 plus hours of playtime off of one charge. Customize the Active Noise Control settings, touch controls, and sound to your personal preference thought the JLab app.

If you’ve ever looked at the standard Xbox controller and thought, “This needs more glowing lights,” hold on to your hat cowboy. Razer’s Wolverine Tournament Edition is currently marked down to $100. So, what do you get for twice the cost of a regular Xbox One controller? A number of customization options include extra programmable buttons and it glows. Obviously. Be warned, though, this $100 controller is exclusively a wired controller, which is a total bummer for couch gaming. However, for serious console/PC gamers, this shouldn’t be an issue, since a wired connection is still considered necessary for optimal performance.



Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition Controller

Fully customizable and adaptable, with Razer Chroma lighting and a suite of remappable buttons and triggers. The most versatile controller ever.

Sure, you could buy one of the many heirs to the throne, but we all know Roomba still reigns supreme. This bundle includes not only the luxurious Roomba S9+ but iRobot’s Braava Jet M6 robot mop as well. Paired with the Roomba’s self-emptying automatic dirt disposal functionality, the mop finishes the job of making sure your floors are squeaky clean without your input required. Get $400 off both as part of Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals.

iRobot Roomba S9+ & Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop Bundle

Paired with the Roomba's self-emptying automatic dirt disposal functionality, the mop finishes the job of making sure your floors are squeaky clean.

I own an older version of this TV myself, and I have to say, it’s one of the best purchasing decisions I’ve made. Sure, the picture is as bright and vivid as you’d expect on a 4K screen, but the real treat comes in all the bells and whistles. The built-in audio, for instance, reaches the heights of some high-end soundbars, and webOS is noticeably smoother than that of TVs half its price. If you have the money, don’t skimp on your next TV. The LG C1 65" OLED 4K HDR TV is $300 off for a limited time.

LG C1 65" OLED 4K HDR Smart TV. Sure, the picture is as bright and vivid as you'd expect on a 4K screen, but the real treat comes in all the bells and whistles, like its soundbar-quality audio.

The Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart



It’s picture time bay-beeeee. There’s something charming and fun about taking a photo and having it print right then in front of you. It’s not for social media, it’s not getting posted somewhere to get likes, it’s just a new memory for you to hold onto. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ camera is for exactly that and it’s $10 off. Makes for an excellent gift or just a nice little something for yourself. It also includes a 10-paco of Instax Film which you’ll need to take your pics. Enjoy.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ Camera - Light Pink

Includes 10-Pack of Instax Film. With its exposure control adjustment and easy point-and-shoot features, the INSTAX Mini 7+ will no doubt quickly become a favorite.

RCA is a great storied brand and this projector continues that tradition of excellence. This is LCD Home Theater Projector is the definition of tiny and mighty as it gives you a screen size of 30" all the way up to 150". That’s literally huge. There are two HDMI ports to connect to Blu-ray/DVD players, streaming devices, and even gaming consoles. The resolution is 480p as the name points out but it does support 1080p with an HDMI connection. The speaker is powerful and the cooling fan is quiet for the best viewing experience possible. Add this projector to your streaming setup, pop some popcorn, and have the ultimate movie night under the stars. Take 23% off and have a magical holiday season with loved ones when you watch all your Hallmark movies with this projector.

RCA 480P LCD Home Theater Projector

An immersive experience of viewing sports, movies, games, and more. A razor-sharp image and true-to-life colors that delivers up to a 130" picture size.

As evidenced by Mark Zuckerberg’s inexplicable obsession with Sweet Baby Ray’s, good ol’ fashioned grilling never goes out of season. Whether you plan on hosting a barbecue in the thick of winter or you’re looking to save while you can snag one on the cheap, this Cuisinart 3-in-1 Stainless Five-burner Propane Gas Grill With Side Burner is the perfect gateway to becoming grillpilled. You’re in the market for a new grill already or you wouldn’t be reading this, why not shave $50 off?

Let’s keep this simple: You will be the undeniable hit of the holiday season if you purchase even one single child in your extended friends and family circle the Hoverstar Flash Wheel LED Scooter for $118 at Walmart. It’s self-balancing, lights up, and includes a Bluetooth speaker for extra fun. It’s also 41% off for now. Truly, everyone wins here.

Hoverstar Flash Wheel LED Scooter

Self-balancing, lights up, and includes a Bluetooth speaker for extra fun.

Believe it or not, fall is the perfect time to start rethinking your patio furniture. Not only is it more affordable to buy in the off-season, but you can also use it for fire pits and cookouts well into the cold winter months. This four-piece Costway patio set includes two cushioned chairs, one loveseat, and a steel-reinforced coffee table designed to withstand even extreme conditions. Save 39% while supplies last.

Costway 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set

Includes two cushioned chairs, one loveseat, and a steel-reinforced coffee table.

The Best Early Black Friday Deals at Newegg



Ensure you’re getting Wi-Fi in all the corners of your home. Sometimes it’s tough to get a single if you’re a couple of floors down in the basement or on the opposite side of the house from your router. This puppy will boost that signal to make sure it reaches you and your phone or laptop or whatever it is that needs a signal. It’s $7 off over at Newegg.



Wavlink AC1200 Dual Band Wi-Fi Range Extender Access Point

Wireless Repeater Signal Amplifier Booster 2.4GHz 867Mbps + 2.4GHz 300Mbps with 2xHigh Gain External Antennas, 802.11ac, WPA2, WPA, Wall Plug

Full robust sound can make or break the movie or even the sports-watching experience. Strong sound can enhance whatever you’re gazing at and make you feel like you’re right in the thick of it. If you’re looking for rich tones and space is an issue, SaSamsung’s Acoustic Beam Soundbar might be the answer. Take 43% off and get your TV ready for all that Thanksgiving football.

Samsung HW-Q60T 5.1ch Acoustic Beam Soundbar

3D surround sound makes every album you blast better. Provides a panoramic audio experience so you feel like you are a part any movie, tv show, or game.

No PC is complete without a halfway decent case, and this one more than reaches that bar. Although its aesthetic might seem sterile, the Montech X3 Mesh ATX Mid-Tower Gaming PC Case wows with its built-in RGB-lit fans, complementing the white tint of the chassis in a flattering light. Four fans (two top, one front, one rear) keep your PC parts cool enough to perform at their best while a tempered glass panel lets anyone see what you’ve got running inside. $12 off for a limited time.

Montech X3 Mesh ATX Mid-Tower Gaming PC Case

Wows with its built-in RGB-lit fans, complementing the white tint of the chassis in a flattering light.

If you’re as excited as I am for Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, you’re probably taking inventory to make sure you have all the proper gaming gear on-hand. The MSI GF75 Thin packs enough power to run both of those games, along with just about everything you can throw at it—sometimes even with raytracing turned on. Bag a 10th Gen Intel Core i7, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM in a supremely portable Max-Q design for 20% less and see what all the hype is about.

MSI GF75 Thin Gaming Laptop

Bag a 10th Gen Intel Core i7, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM in a supremely portable Max-Q design.

It’s a gamer chair. It’s an office worker chair. It’s a one-size-fits-all solution to all your sitting needs. The Dowinx gaming and office chair might look like your average, everyday seating device, but in practice, it offers more than meets the eye. For one, it comes with a USB-powered massager. Simply plug it into your computer, power switch, or portable battery and let out a sigh of relief as it satisfyingly kneads your spine. Save $50 on it for Black Friday.