While Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 are still a few weeks away, many of us are still stuck inside, which means the days are blending together and we all need a little retail therapy sooner rather than later. Lucky for you, there’s no need to wait for some of the best Black Friday deals, as some retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and Newegg have kicked off their sales early, with a handful even guaranteeing Black Friday-level pricing or your money back.



Advertisement

Newegg, for instance, is offering its Black Friday Price Protection from October 14 through November 21, 2021. That means if something you buy during that time goes on sale for a lower price come Black Friday, you’ll get the difference refunded to you by early December. Not to be outdone by the competition, Target and Best Buy are running similar programs; however, a Best Buy Totaltech or My Best Buy membership is required for the latter.



Although Amazon and Walmart do not offer price protection, select products in Walmart’s Deals for Days discount section are explicitly labeled Black Friday deals, indicating that those specific items will be the same price on November 26. It’s unclear at this time whether Amazon’s current sale items will be available at a lower cost on Black Friday.

That said, Amazon launched its Epic Daily Deals some time back, supplanting its Gold Box landing page as the top destination for uncovering Amazon deals (we’ve featured a number of these discounts in our daily deals of the day post and in our regularly updated list of the best Amazon deals). These include markdowns on a variety of categories, including TVs, watches, cameras, video games, and a whole hell of a lot more. Unfortunately, there’s no telling if these products will be cheaper on Black Friday, but if past years are any indication, they likely will be.

But let’s not ignore the elephant in the room. Supply chain shortages are impacting everyone from Tesla to Crocs, so if you wanted to keep your feet comfy while you charge your electric car, you might have to wait. As a result, inflation has taken a dark turn in the U.S., meaning it’s more critical than ever to save where you can. To do so in time for the holidays might demand you get started with your holiday shopping ahead of Black Friday.

Advertisement

TL;DR: Where To Shop Early Black Friday 2021 Deals

The Best Early Black Friday 2021 Deals on Amazon

Still working from home every day? Must be nice. Take advantage of the extra time not spent commuting and spend that hour getting JACKED. To help you work on those gains, BalanceFrom has a variety of home gym supplies that’ll get you started on your fitness journey, including adjustable dumbell weights, a weighted medicine ball, an anti-slip yoga mat, and a punching bag for kids!



Shark Vacuums | Up to 39% Off

Advertisement

In preparation for your in-laws’ unsolicited comments about the cleanliness of your house (or lack thereof) when they come over for Thanksgiving, it might be time to invest in a better vacuum. Luckily, Shark has a trio of floor suckers on offer: the upright, plug-in Rotator ZU632, the cordless VM25P10 Pro+, and the autonomous AV933 robot vac.



Itching for a new TV to watch your favorite stories on? Revered for their best-bang-for-buck quality, TCL TVs might not come with the most cutting-edge OLED panels, but you can find models with resolutions up to 8K. Every TV from TCL has the Roku operating system built-in, so there’s no need to purchase a separate streaming box or dongle. For a limited time, you can save up to 42% off some of the best-reviewed TCL sets on the market.



Advertisement

If you’re in the market for a new mattress, Tuft & Needle makes some of the best. By employing gel beads that wrap around your spine to support your back as well as 4 inches of extra-firm foam along the bottom layer, the Tuft & Needle Mint offers a uniquely comfortable sleep experience you won’t find elsewhere. You can save $140 on that model or choose between two others.



Advertisement

With this Funko-fied advent calendar, you can join your faves like Pikachu, Eevee, Meowth, and Mew as you embark on the ultimate adventure: counting down the days until it’s time to open up your other gifts. While it was going for $60 just a few days ago, you can take all 24 of these Pop vinyl figures home with you for $20 less, but only for a limited time.



The Best Early Black Friday Deals at Target

Advertisement

I don’t know about you, but I have a geriatric dog that constantly pisses on the rug, and now that I know it exists, I desperately need one of these around our apartment. The Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine and Upright Shampooer does exactly as its name suggests, giving your carpet a pristine clean unmatched by a simple vacuuming. This beastly machine can be yours for $70 off the list price.



G/O Media may get a commission 35% off Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine and Upright Shampooer Deep clean your carpet

Gives your carpet a pristine clean unmatched by a simple vacuuming. Buy for $130 at Target

Madden NFL 22 ( PS5 Xbox

Another year, another Madden game. Apart from the expected annual roster updates, the latest iteration of the franchise adds the ability to manage staff in addition to a new weekly strategy feature in Franchise mode. Normally, Madden NFL 22 would set you back $70 on PS5 and $60 on Xbox consoles, which is pretty ridiculous for something that could easily be paid DLC, but at least now you can pick it up at a $20 discount. Not exactly bargain bin prices, but we’re getting there.



Advertisement

Running out of shelf space? These Threshold wood potato bins are made from real paulownia wood. Measuring 14" x 13" x 11" (HWD), they’re stackable up to two high, perfect for sorting books, Blu-rays, and video game collections. Because of the dark brown design, they’ll fit right in with even the most elegant decor. And seeing as they’re on sale for 20% off, you might as well pick up a few while you’re at it.

Advertisement

The Best Early Black Friday Deals at Best Buy



For those in need of a device that’s as fast as a laptop but as versatile as a tablet, you’re in luck! The Lenovo Yoga 9i brings the best of both worlds, with a full 360-degree folding design combined with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Add to that a 4K display and you’ve got yourself a premium laptop at a $400 discount.

G/O Media may get a commission $400 off Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1 Laptop Power up your PC

Features a full 360-degree folding design combined with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Buy for $1,350 at Best Buy

Advertisement

Like a BMW or Mercedes for your kitchen, a high-end refrigerator might be a status symbol, but it’s also a useful one. This 28 cubic-foot three-door fridge is everything I aspire to one day own myself. Apart from its massive size and stainless steel build, it has a built-in AutoFill water pitcher that ensures you’re never dehydrated because you forgot to fill up the Brita. Save $380 on it today.

Advertisement

Sure, you could buy one of the many heirs to the throne, but we all know Roomba still reigns supreme. This bundle includes not only the luxurious Roomba S9+ but iRobot’s Braava Jet M6 robot mop as well. Paired with the Roomba’s self-emptying automatic dirt disposal functionality, the mop finishes the job of making sure your floors are squeaky clean without your input required. Get $200 off both as part of Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals.

The Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart

Believe it or not, fall is the perfect time to start rethinking your patio furniture. Not only is it more affordable to buy in the off-season, but you can also use it for fire pits and cookouts well into the cold winter months. This four-piece Costway patio set includes two cushioned chairs, one loveseat, and a steel-reinforced coffee table designed to withstand even the most extreme weather conditions. Save 39% while supplies last.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission $160 off Costway 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set Gather 'round the fire pit

Includes two cushioned chairs, one loveseat, and a steel-reinforced coffee table. Buy for $250 at Walmart

Although it’s getting to be a bit long in the tooth, the 2019 Samsung Galaxy A 8" tablet is still a perfectly fine device you can use well into the 2020s. Equipped with a 1,200 x 800 display, 32GB of storage (with up to 512GB of expandable microSD storage), and a quad-core AMD processor, this hardy slate has stood the test of time and will continue to do so in the years to come. At its new $99 price tag at Walmart, it’s also one of the cheapest Android tablets money can buy.

G/O Media may get a commission 34% off Samsung Galaxy A 8" Tablet The tablet to stand the test of time

Equipped with a 1,200 x 800 display, 32GB of storage (with up to 512GB of expandable microSD storage), and a quad-core AMD processor. Buy for $99 at Amazon

Advertisement

With Thanksgiving around the corner, there’s no time like the present to start adorning your home with fall-flavored decorations. This fall wreath from Best Choice Products incorporates everything there is to love about the autumn season: multi-colored leaves, pinecones, berries, and pumpkins to get you and your neighbors into the Turkey Day™ spirit. The wreath is 24% off for a limited time.

The Best Early Black Friday Deals at Newegg

Advertisement

Bring the sound of cinema into your home with the Klipsch Reference Theater Pack 5.1 Surround Sound System. Comprised of five high-fidelity speakers and a wireless subwoofer, and currently 79% off on Newegg, this speaker setup delivers movie theater-like sound from the comfort of your living room—meaning you can watch Dune as intended without ever leaving the house.

G/O Media may get a commission $995 off Klipsch Reference Theater Pack 5.1 Channel Surround Sound System Bring the movies home

Delivers movie theater-like sound from the comfort of your living room. Buy for $269 at Newegg

Carving out a home office for the ostensibly endless remote work mandates? While most desks you’ll find out there exceed the $100 or even $200 mark, you don’t have to spend a fortune for a proper desk. This computer table gives you all the room you’ll need for productivity and leisure alike, and it’s a whopping 58% off at Newegg.

Advertisement

So you decided to build a PC. First off, congratulations on finding the components necessary to complete your build. I’m proud of you and impressed. The last stop on this trip is the shell you’ll need to hold everything together: the PC case. This mid-tower model from Rosewill is made for ATX motherboards and contains two 120mm fans—one in the front and one in the rear—pre-installed. It can fit a graphics card up to 400mm (about 15.7") in length. You can purchase one for yourself or someone you know for only $37—that’s 66% in savings!