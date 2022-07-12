Even though Prime Day is going strong, don’t let Amazon hog all of you r attention thi s week. Other retailers are stepping up to compete with large discounts of their own today and tomorrow.



75” Class Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022) | $1,000 off + Free Freestyle Projector

65" Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV (2022) | $400 off +$200 credit

75" LG Class NanoCell 99 Series LED 8K UHD Smart webOS TV | $1,700 off

32" Odyssey Neo G7 4K UHD 165Hz 1ms Curved Gaming Monitor | $200 off

49" S amsung Odyssey Curved QHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor | $500 off

15.6" HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Touch-Screen Laptop | $400 off

SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB Internal Solid State Drive | $270 off

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch | $60 off

Samsung and Best Buy both are offering some great deals on smart TVs. The Samsung Neo 8K QLED is not only a full $1,000 off, but they’re also throwing in their new Freestyle projector which alone sells for $800. The LG Class NanonCell 8K is $1, 700 off bringing the price down to $1, 800. Also worth checking out is a Kinja Deals favorite, the colossal 49" Odyssey G9 gaming monitor. This can usually be found for a couple hundred or so off, but right now it’s at the lowest we’ve seen at $1,100. That’s $500 off.

