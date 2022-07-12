Even though Prime Day is going strong, don’t let Amazon hog all of your attention this week. Other retailers are stepping up to compete with large discounts of their own today and tomorrow.
75” Class Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022) | $1,000 off + Free Freestyle Projector
65" Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV (2022) | $400 off +$200 credit
75" LG Class NanoCell 99 Series LED 8K UHD Smart webOS TV | $1,700 off
32" Odyssey Neo G7 4K UHD 165Hz 1ms Curved Gaming Monitor | $200 off
49" Samsung Odyssey Curved QHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor | $500 off
15.6" HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Touch-Screen Laptop | $400 off
SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB Internal Solid State Drive | $270 off
Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch | $60 off
Samsung and Best Buy both are offering some great deals on smart TVs. The Samsung Neo 8K QLED is not only a full $1,000 off, but they’re also throwing in their new Freestyle projector which alone sells for $800. The LG Class NanonCell 8K is $1,700 off bringing the price down to $1,800. Also worth checking out is a Kinja Deals favorite, the colossal 49" Odyssey G9 gaming monitor. This can usually be found for a couple hundred or so off, but right now it’s at the lowest we’ve seen at $1,100. That’s $500 off.