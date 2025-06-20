If you’re looking for a high-quality portable speaker, the Bose SoundLink Plus is worth a closer look. Normally priced at $269, it’s currently available for $199—a $70 discount. This compact speaker is built to produce rich stereo sound with deep, punchy bass that easily fills a room or outdoor space. Using the Bose app, you can fine-tune the EQ—adjusting bass, mids, and treble—to match your listening environment.

Pairing the SoundLink Plus is quick and painless. Simply hold the Bluetooth button until the light flashes blue, select it from your device, and you’re ready to go. It can connect to two devices at once, allowing friends to swap DJ duties seamlessly.

Battery life is another strong point, with up to 20 hours of playback on a single charge. The USB-C port even lets you charge your phone directly from the speaker. Designed for real-world use, the SoundLink Plus features an IP67 rating for water, dust, and shock resistance. Finished with a removable rope handle and available in blue dusk, citrus yellow, or black, it’s a durable speaker that looks as good as it sounds.