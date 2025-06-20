If you’ve been thinking about adding an outdoor security camera to your home, whether you live in an apartment or house, the new Blink Outdoor 2K+ is a great pick. It’s a wireless smart camera that's compact enough to put anywhere and offers 2K video at that. But best of all, right now you can save some significant money on it at Amazon. It's now gone down by $34 to $57.99. That's a price cut from its original price of $89.99.

This model has everything you need to keeo an eye on your home, includng enhanced audio and a weather-resistant build meant to stay outside year-round. It even has color vision in low light, and it runs off of battery, so it'll stay up and ready to go even in a power outage, as long as you keep its batteries up and running. Amazon says it can last up to two years per pair of AA lithium batteries.

As far as longevity goes, it has a IP65 weather-resistant design intended to handle rain, dust, and changing weather conditions. That makes it a practical pick for front doors, garages, patios, and other exposed areas where you want coverage without wiring a full security system.

If you're ready to level up your home security, don't miss this camera while it's available on sale. Get one now and keep yourself and your property safe.