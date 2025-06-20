If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch 4 is one of the best options for Android users right now that won't break the bank. It's also the best time to get one if you don't want to overextend your budget. Right now, Amazon has it marked down, which makes it a much better time to buy than usual.

This is an excellent pick for anyone who wants health tracking, smart features, and a polished design in one device. It feels premium without being bulky, and it’s built to handle everything from workouts and sleep tracking to texts, maps, and everyday notifications.

One of the biggest upgrades from the previous model with the Pixel Watch 4 is the display. Google gave it a brighter, larger screen than the previous generation, which makes it easier to read outdoors and more comfortable to use throughout the day. The overall design still keeps that sleek circular look Pixel watches are known for, so it feels more like a stylish everyday accessory than a piece of workout gear.

Battery life is another reason this model stands out. Google says the Pixel Watch 4 offers meaningfully longer battery life than earlier versions, and current coverage notes improvements that make it easier to get through a full day and beyond without constantly thinking about charging. Fast charging also helps when you need a quick boost before heading out.

For fitness and wellness, the Pixel Watch 4 covers the essentials people actually use. It tracks heart rate, sleep, workouts, and general daily activity, while also tying neatly into Google’s broader ecosystem. If you already use Android, Google Maps, Google Wallet, or other Google services, it should fit in pretty naturally with your setup.

Grab your watch before all of them sell out and you'll be one happy camper.