B&H Photo Has The Best Last Minute Tech Gifts

Waited until the last second? B&H Photo has you covered with great deals on headphones, laptops, cameras and more. And if you happen to be in New York, you can score free one day shipping!

ByBrittany Vincent
If you’re planning to upgrade your tech or find a high-impact gift before the year ends, B&H Photo’s holiday sale is one of the better places to start. They’ve dropped prices on a lot of "staple" gear—the kind of stuff that usually stays at a premium. Whether you’re a creator, a gamer, or just someone who needs a better pair of headphones for their commute, these are the standout deals worth grabbing.

Lenovo 15.6" LOQ 15IRX9 Gaming Laptop | $549 | B&H Photo

This laptop is a great pick if you want power without the "gamer" clichés. It’s built for smooth performance, but the design is understated enough to double as a work or school machine. It’s sturdy, has a great keyboard for long typing sessions, and the display is immersive enough for both high-end gaming and streaming movies. It’s essentially a desktop replacement that you can actually fit in a backpack.

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones | $199 | B&H Photo

For anyone who travels or works in a busy office, these headphones are a bit of a lifesaver. Bose is famous for its noise cancellation, and these live up to the hype—they can turn a noisy flight or a loud coffee shop into a silent workspace. They’re light enough to wear all day without that "clamping" feeling, and the sound remains crisp and balanced regardless of what you're listening to.

DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo | $679 | B&H Photo

If you’ve been wanting to level up your video content without lugging around a heavy camera bag, this creator combo is pretty impressive. It’s tiny, but the built-in gimbal means your footage stays perfectly level even if you’re walking or moving quickly. It’s incredibly intuitive—you don’t need to be a professional cinematographer to get polished, "vlog-style" shots. It’s the perfect tool for capturing travel memories or high-quality social content on the fly.

