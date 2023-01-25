It's all consuming.
Bet You Didn’t Know You Could Buy Levi’s on Amazon

In case you need a pair of Wedgie fit jeans overnighted.

Erin O'Brien
You can buy just about anything on Amazon. Even a commercial hand dryer (this one’s on sale, btw). But did you know you could get a pair of classic Levi’s jeans on Amazon? Levi’s has a whole storefront—and they don’t skimp on the classics for men and women. In case you need jeans delivered stat, I’ve interpreted Levi’s numerical system and picked out a few for you.

Levi’s Women’s 711 Skinny Jeans | $40

Image for article titled Bet You Didn’t Know You Could Buy Levi’s on Amazon
Skinny jeans have a contentious presence in fashion culture. But personally, I think black skinny jeans are classics—with boots and a t-shirt or an oversized knit.

Levi’s Women’s Premium Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans | $90

Image for article titled Bet You Didn’t Know You Could Buy Levi’s on Amazon
The “new classic” is Levi’s Wedgie fit. With a sky-high rise and flattering taper, they’re the type of jean that “breaks in,” since they only have 1% elastane to their name.

Levi’s Women’s 501 Crop Jeans | $70

Image for article titled Bet You Didn’t Know You Could Buy Levi’s on Amazon
A twist on the classic 501s, these have a shorter inseam, but still a high-rise. This pair is made with the “waterless” process, which has saved Levi’s billions of liters of water.

Levi’s Men’s 531 Athletic Slim Jeans | $48

Image for article titled Bet You Didn’t Know You Could Buy Levi’s on Amazon
And for the dudes: the Levi’s 531 has comfortable room throughout thigh and butt areas, but still flatters with a slim cut. Though it’s available in a few colorways, the black really accentuates the silhouette of this pant.

Levi’s Men’s 514 Straight Fit Jeans | $60

Image for article titled Bet You Didn’t Know You Could Buy Levi’s on Amazon
The 514s have a looser cut and sit just below the waist. This is about as “classic Levi’s jean” as a classic Levi’s jean can get. This is what most people picture when you say the phrase “jeans.” This is the Google image search photo of jeans.

