Bet You Didn’t Know You Could Buy Levi’s on Amazon

You can buy just about anything on Amazon. Even a commercial hand dryer (this one’s on sale, btw). But did you know you could get a pair of classic Levi’s jeans on Amazon? Levi’s has a whole storefront—and they don’t skimp on the classics for men and women . In case you need jeans delivered stat, I’ve interpreted Levi’s numerical system and picked out a few for you.

Skinny jeans have a contentious presence in fashion culture. But personally, I think black skinny jeans are classics—with boots and a t-shirt or an oversized knit.

The “new classic” is Levi’s Wedgie fit. With a sky-high rise and flattering taper, they’re the type of jean that “breaks in,” since they only have 1% elastane to their name.

A twist on the classic 501s, these have a shorter inseam, but still a high-rise. This pair is made with the “waterless” process, which has saved Levi’s billions of liters of water.

And for the dudes: the Levi’s 531 has comfortable room throughout thigh and butt areas, but still flatters with a slim cut. Though it’s available in a few colorways, the black really accentuates the silhouette of this pant.

The 514s have a looser cut and sit just below the waist. This is about as “classic Levi’s jean ” as a classic Levi’s jean can get. This is what most people picture when you say the phrase “jeans.” This is the Google image search photo of jeans.