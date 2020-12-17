Top Product: Cheeky Deadpool Sweater | $40 | Amazon
The holidays are here. It’s hard to muster up some kind of joy when 2020 has been a wash at best and devastating at worst. But, you can find some kind of happiness with a couple of sweaters to liven up a drab holiday celebration. I’ve rounded up 10 choices to liven up any holiday party via Zoom, a socially-distanced get together, or just some cute Instagram photos to make yourself feel better. Let’s get into it.
Holiday Blues Got You Down? Try an Ugly Sweater on for Size
Cheeky Deadpool Sweater
Who doesn’t love Deadpool? Just make sure you don’t chemically burn your face wearing it. I’m sure he likes to be the only special one in the room.
“Let it Glow” Sweater
We all know Rudolph is the coolest reindeer of the bunch. His nose glows so why don’t you glow with him?
Challah Sweater
I am not Jewish, but I’ve been to enough Bar Mitzvahs to understand this reference.
Too Lit to Quit Sweater
I find it very interesting that the stock photo with the black model only got two stars on Amazon. This also reminds me of my first crush on a Black Jewish boy named Matthew. I hope he’s doing well. I hope he’s still cute, too.
Merry Kwanzaa Sweater
I’m going to be honest with you all, as a black woman, I have never celebrated Kwanzaa. That still doesn’t mean I don’t know all the days and what they mean because one thing black parents are going to do—make sure you know your history. So, for all who celebrate, merry Kwanzaa yo!
Nutcracker Sweater
This was just really clever. Nothing I say will be funnier.
Cats & Dogs Sweater
Nothing with animals on it can be considered ugly. It’s true because I said it.
Big Package Sweater
Who doesn’t like a good sex joke?
Jesus Birthday Boy Sweater
I mean technically Jesus wasn’t born on Christmas, but it’s nice to think he was a Capricorn?
Santa Thong Sweater
I didn’t know Santa wore a thong?!