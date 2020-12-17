Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Top Product: Cheeky Deadpool Sweater | $40 | Amazon

The holidays are here. It’s hard to muster up some kind of joy when 2020 has been a wash at best and devastating at worst. But, you can find some kind of happiness with a couple of sweaters to liven up a drab holiday celebration. I’ve rounded up 10 choices to liven up any holiday party via Zoom, a socially-distanced get together, or just some cute Instagram photos to make yourself feel better. Let’s get into it.



Holiday Blues Got You Down? Try an Ugly Sweater on for Size

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Who doesn’t love Deadpool? Just make sure you don’t chemically burn your face wearing it. I’m sure he likes to be the only special one in the room.

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

We all know Rudolph is the coolest reindeer of the bunch. His nose glows so why don’t you glow with him?



Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

I am not Jewish, but I’ve been to enough Bar Mitzvahs to understand this reference.

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

I find it very interesting that the stock photo with the black model only got two stars on Amazon. This also reminds me of my first crush on a Black Jewish boy named Matthew. I hope he’s doing well. I hope he’s still cute, too.



Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

I’m going to be honest with you all, as a black woman, I have never celebrated Kwanzaa. That still doesn’t mean I don’t know all the days and what they mean because one thing black parents are going to do—make sure you know your history. So, for all who celebrate, merry Kwanzaa yo!



Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

This was just really clever. Nothing I say will be funnier.

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Nothing with animals on it can be considered ugly. It’s true because I said it.



Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Who doesn’t like a good sex joke?



Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

I mean technically Jesus wasn’t born on Christmas, but it’s nice to think he was a Capricorn?



Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

I didn’t know Santa wore a thong?!

