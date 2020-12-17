It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Best Ugly Sweaters

ignacia
Ignacia
Filed to:Sweaters
SweatersHoliday Sweatersugly sweatersholiday 2020
20
Save
Illustration for article titled Best Ugly Sweaters
Image: Laurentiu Lordache, Unsplash
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

Top Product: Cheeky Deadpool Sweater | $40 | Amazon

The holidays are here. It’s hard to muster up some kind of joy when 2020 has been a wash at best and devastating at worst. But, you can find some kind of happiness with a couple of sweaters to liven up a drab holiday celebration. I’ve rounded up 10 choices to liven up any holiday party via Zoom, a socially-distanced get together, or just some cute Instagram photos to make yourself feel better. Let’s get into it.

Advertisement

Holiday Blues Got You Down? Try an Ugly Sweater on for Size

Cheeky Deadpool Sweater

Illustration for article titled Best Ugly Sweaters
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Advertisement

Who doesn’t love Deadpool? Just make sure you don’t chemically burn your face wearing it. I’m sure he likes to be the only special one in the room.

“Let it Glow” Sweater

Illustration for article titled Best Ugly Sweaters
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
G/O Media may get a commission
Anker Nebula Solar Projector
Anker Nebula Solar Projector

We all know Rudolph is the coolest reindeer of the bunch. His nose glows so why don’t you glow with him?

Challah Sweater

Illustration for article titled Best Ugly Sweaters
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Advertisement

I am not Jewish, but I’ve been to enough Bar Mitzvahs to understand this reference.

Too Lit to Quit Sweater

Illustration for article titled Best Ugly Sweaters
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Advertisement

I find it very interesting that the stock photo with the black model only got two stars on Amazon. This also reminds me of my first crush on a Black Jewish boy named Matthew. I hope he’s doing well. I hope he’s still cute, too.

Merry Kwanzaa Sweater

Illustration for article titled Best Ugly Sweaters
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Advertisement

I’m going to be honest with you all, as a black woman, I have never celebrated Kwanzaa. That still doesn’t mean I don’t know all the days and what they mean because one thing black parents are going to do—make sure you know your history. So, for all who celebrate, merry Kwanzaa yo!

Advertisement


Nutcracker Sweater

Illustration for article titled Best Ugly Sweaters
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

This was just really clever. Nothing I say will be funnier.

Advertisement

Cats & Dogs Sweater

Illustration for article titled Best Ugly Sweaters
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

Nothing with animals on it can be considered ugly. It’s true because I said it.

Advertisement

Big Package Sweater

Illustration for article titled Best Ugly Sweaters
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

Who doesn’t like a good sex joke?

Advertisement

Jesus Birthday Boy Sweater

Illustration for article titled Best Ugly Sweaters
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

I mean technically Jesus wasn’t born on Christmas, but it’s nice to think he was a Capricorn?

Advertisement

Santa Thong Sweater

Illustration for article titled Best Ugly Sweaters
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Advertisement

I didn’t know Santa wore a thong?!

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter