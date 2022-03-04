Getting to cover an array of products is certainly a highlight of this job. Companies courting me to review their knickknacks is definitely an interesting part of it. As the items to test roll in each month, it lands on me to feature the best of the best of that week. That’s where Cartworthy comes in. I’ve used all these products so you know which is worth your valuable dollars.



I was sent Rowan’s Hair Wash and Coat Refresh for my 14-year-old Jack Russell this week. Benny is and always has been a shedder. Rowan is formulated for pooches with coats that don’t shed, but all breeds can benefit from a bit of pampering with this combo. If your pup has longer fur, this is an ideal wash as the detangler is one of its key features. But even if you have, say, an old terrier with medium-length coarse fur, you can see the difference too. Benny was left feeling refreshed, soft, and ready for Best in Show.

The Hair Wash doesn’t have much of a scent but lathers super well and rinses out easily. It’s a bit more potent than others on the market, so using it to wash Benny was a quick and painless process, which made us both very happy. The Coat Refresh does have a light but pleasant coconut smell, perfect for in-between baths or trips to the groomers. It’s also good to have if your dog gets a bit of a pupper funk.

Both products are free of sulfates, parabens, silicones, and potentially harmful substances. They were concocted with clean skincare and haircare science from top veterinary dermatologists.

I’m all about a bright, bold lip, and a red tone is a must-have staple for your beauty arsenal. I was sent a few from Noyah, a cruelty-free brand produced in the US, and this Burlesque shade emerged as my favorite. For its sheerness, it is still very much pigmented. This natural lip gloss is infused with coconut oil and shea butter. That helps your lips stay shiny, hydrated, and even a little plumper. I love the design too. The bamboo material is not only eco-friendly but stylish as well. Each product is beautifully decorated with what looks like cherry blossoms. There are 10 shades in total, running from a dramatic brick red to a soft and subtle peach. I’m excited to see what else this brand has in store, as it already has high marks from me.

I’ve been using Embr Wave 2 on and off since I was sent a tester in December. At first, it was to ease me off to slumberland but now it’s a gym companion. This wristband is designed to carefully discriminate thermal sensations to help ease hot flashes, night sweats, sleeplessness, and anxiety. It’s super easy to use and connects to an app via your smart device, making it very user-friendly.

I did find the most intense settings for both hot and cold initially were too much. But after more consistent use, I fell in love with the highest cool setting when I’m working out. It may look like a smartwatch, but this minimalistic gadget only has two buttons and no screen. It also holds a charge and powers up quickly. I find I don’t need to lay it on the charging pad all that often throughout the week. You can customize each session to your liking, but there are presets to help get you started.

Unsurprisingly, it’s recommended you use the Embr for 2 weeks before seeing the full results. This is so your brain and body can work together to help rewire the behavior you’re trying to change or calm.

JuneShine is hard kombucha. I know it sounds like it could be disgusting. But boy was I pleasantly surprised. I’ve actually bought another case of the Honey Ginger Lemon since I was sent the sample pack last summer. It might just be my personal preference, but this was far and away the most palatable and most delightful flavor of the bunch. And with 6% ABV, you definitely can feel the buzz after a can or two.

JuneShine is gluten-free, organic, and sustainable. This hard kombucha is fermented twice: first, to create a clean foundation, and then again with yeast and organic cane sugar to ensure a delicious boozy blend. Brewed with green tea and honey, this mixture is less harsh than others you might have experienced.

Although this was my favorite, as I like something a little lighter and not as hoppy when it comes to adult beverages, JuneShine currently offers four other flavors and a seasonal one. But if you’re ever in San Diego, swing by their tasting room and sample 12 rotating flavors on tap.

I’m a huge fan of Hope Larson, so I was more than excited when her new graphic novel turned up at my door. Her all-ages comics are some of my favorites as was her run on Batgirl. Salt Magic is a beautiful story that continues her excellence as a writer in the comics sphere.

It is a tale of recovery, family, love, responsibilities, and how those can all change in the blink of an eye. Toss in a bit of magic and our young heroine Vonceil and her elder brother Elber are in for a journey. They encounter frightening relatives, shapeshifting animals, and witches ... lots and lots of terrifying witches who hold grudges. Set post-WWI on an Oklahoma farm on the brink of ruin, Salt Magic is charming, thrilling, and a great read for any age.

Complemented by the artwork of Rebecca Mock, which perfectly captures all the suspense and tenderness as the tale unfolds, there is nothing too scary or salacious here, but I would recommend Salt Magic youths of at least pre-teen/tween age.