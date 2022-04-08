Getting to cover an array of products is certainly a highlight of this job. Companies courting me to review their knickknacks is definitely an interesting part of it. As the items to test roll in each month, it lands on me to feature the best of the best of that week. That’s where Cartworthy comes in. I’ve used all these products, so you know which is worth your valuable dollars.



Advertisement

I’ve had a color-changing USB lamp before, and while it was fun and cute, it wasn’t ascetically pleasing. The Lamp Angel is all that tech in a classic and sleek lamp that looks great in any room. Several customers pointed out that they use it as a soft nightlight for their kids, and I can see why it would be perfect. You can dim the light to a faint glow, so your little one’s sleep won’t be disrupted, but it will definitely keep monsters at bay.

It’s simple to control via the app, and the color spectrum is vast, so you can get creative. You’ll be able to get the perfect hue to vibe with your space or mood. I really like that it can still run without a power source for up to 24 hours. This is excellent news for stormy weather and lost power days. There’s a handy USB port to even charge your phone off while you snooze. This would be an excellent housewarming gift for a tech-centric friend.

I haven’t gotten this many compliments on a watch in...well, ever. The “Harriet” from March Hare is not only beautiful, but it’s also perfect for someone like me. I have petite wrists (thanks, mom) and have difficulty finding watches that fit correctly and aren’t bulky. March Hare specifically designed its watches with people like me in mind. The Harriet is gorgeous and is modeled after pocket watches from the 19th century. This little watch’s quiet style will definitely have your pals asking, “Where is that classy timepiece from?”

The black Italian leather strap is sturdy and comfortable. You’ll also be able to pick from silver or gold, and both not only shine but pop with the black strap. March Hare’s watches are made with sapphire crystal glass to keep them safe from scratches and everyday dings. The anti-reflective coating means you can clearly read those roman numerals without smudges. Don’t worry about taking it off to wash your hand; it’s also water-resistant.

G/O Media may get a commission Classic Vintage Design March Hare “Harriet” Watch Designed with classic silhouettes and delicate proportions.

Sapphire Crystal Glass keeps your watch better protected from scratches and breakage. Buy for $350 at Etsy

Advertisement

Starface’s pimple patches will most definitely be a repeat purchase. I’ve tried a few of these in the past, but the Starface ones were actually magic on a few stress blemishes. Those spots disappeared overnight. The active agent in these little wonders is a hydrocolloid, which sucks up bacteria and fluid like a Dyson. If you have sensitive skin, don’t sweat it, Hydro-Stars are safe, vegan, hypoallergenic, and gentle. Lovingly slap one of these on the night before your big presentation; you’ll be a fresh-faced star in the morning.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Target exclusive Starface Pimple Patches - 32ct They’re vegan, hypoallergenic, gentle, and safe for every skin type.

Absorb fluid and reduce inflammation to shrink pimples overnight. Buy for $13 at Target

Advertisement

The convenience of the Proscenic P11 Cordless Cleaner is magnificent. I didn’t know I needed it so badly until after a week of use. It could more than handle the wood floor and few rugs I have in my apartment. This has been a dream in getting the dog and cat fur out of the rugs, where the last vacuum failed miserably. The P11 glides seamlessly over the house and gets und the sofa and round tables like a breeze. It’s easy to see the cleaning mode and battery level, so you know when it might need a little extra juice. It’s lightweight and would be a great present for Mother’s or Father’s Day.

Advertisement

This is my go-to out of the shower fave now. I feel wrapped up in marshmallow fluff after a calming, warm shower is tops. This one-size pullover hoodie is what you need on self-care days. Made from Sunday Citizen’s signature microfiber blend, you’ll never want to take it off. This also washes beautifully, even with its plush material.