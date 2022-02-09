While Valentine’s Day is a fun reminder to connect and tell your betrothed how much you love and appreciate them, we here at The Inventory think it should be all year long. This sexy gift guide will add a little spice to your sensual sessions, not just on February 14, but every time. So whether you are looking to explore fantasies, dive into sex-tech, or just have a calming night with your lover this list will introduce you to lubes, candles, toys, and perfume to ignite that passion. Just remember to play safe and have fun.

Time for a new bottle of lube. Wicked’s Simply Aqua water-based lubricant was included with a vibe I reviewed almost two years ago, and it’s not left my nightstand since. It’s that good. Wicked is, hands down, my number one. It’s unbelievably silky and slick and absolutely safe on your toys, your condoms, you, and your partner. There is zero sent, and it lasts—oh boy, does it last. It does come in a super discreet all-black bottle, but this special edition one is really pretty, and it’s more wallet-friendly. Either way, I guarantee this will be your go-to once you try it.

Designed to heighten sensation and intensify ecstasy.



If you’re a little curious about taking sexy playtime into a more adventurous realm you don’t need to be nervous. I personally have this kit. Although, it is actually decoration on my wall now because it’s also really cute. Bellesa’s Ouch! beginners bondage kit is a mischievous way to dip your toe into that world and see if it’s for you and your partner. Ease into exploring those BDSM fantasies without committing to a larger, more expensive kit. There’s no wrong way to have intimate fun as long as it’s safe and consensual. You’ll get a satin eye mask, feather tickler, flogger, leather handcuffs, leg cuffs, and breathable ball gag. Unleash your kinky side and take your intimate time to a new level and possibly form a closer bond with your partner too. We recommend establishing boundaries before the pants-less roughhousing kicks off.

Included in this kit is everything you need to explore your BDSM fantasies.

This kit has all the essentials you need to heat things up.



Speaking of safety... I know it’s not a popular opinion but condoms are great for keeping all parties healthy, especially if you have multiple partners. This isn’t just about protecting against pregnancy. STDs and STIs rose during the pandemic due to testing being delayed for obvious covid reasons. But you know how to stop the spread of STDs if you unknowingly have them? Condoms! Look, I’m not the best about this either, but I can tell you getting a big box from P.S. Condoms have certainly helped.

Sex can be really fun and certainly elevate a connection, but it’s also meant to be pleasurable. P.S. offers condoms that are 40% thinner than that old brand you used to buy. And don’t worry about not “feeling” it, trust me, you will. The majority of latex condoms use casein and other synthetic substances that produce a pungent smell. These do not. Since they’re made entirely of vegan materials, they’re practically odorless.

Stay focused in the throes of passion, and don’t be afraid to really get into the moment. These will absolutely hold up, I’ve tested them. P.S. is stronger and more reliable than others recommended by the FDA. Give an unbelievable performance every time, knowing you’re wearing the best.



I like pretty, sexy items you can disguise as decorations. The Liberator Heart Wedge is another one. Being open to new things (and positions) can definitely spice up the ol’ naked routine. This 100% legal performance-enhancing pillow is perfectly designed to give everyone a little boost for better and deeper penetration.

Not only is the ultra-plush cover soft to the touch, thereby keeping your knees protected, but it’s also easy to remove and can be tossed in the washer. It’s made of durable microfiber, and the inside is constructed of moisture-resistant foam. But honestly, it’s a charming decoration when not in sultry use. Available in three colors, I can even recommend the Liberator Heart Wedge as a source of back support while reading smut.

Incredibly supportive for it's size.

Fashionable decor for your room when not in use.



Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

I honestly would love my own recreation of my babe’s bits. This is a very intimate but thoughtful gift, especially if you aren’t able to be physically together regularly. The Clone-A-Willy vibrating kit is a naughty DIY art project. Make the most personalized vibe and recreate every detail you know and love. This kit includes the silicone molding powder, molding tube, and vibrator. The process is pretty easy, even if it starts and ends hard.

You’ll need to let it sit for 24 hours before use. The single-speed vibe slides inside and is powered by AA batteries. There are a ton of colors options; however, this kit is recommended for gentlemen 9" and below. You’ll need an XL kit if you exceed those measurements. It’s also worth mentioning that only water-based lube is good for these.

Always have a "piece" of him!

This DIY kit includes silicone molding powder, a molding tube, and a vibrator!



People often think vibrators are for solo aviators, but I’ve always thought it’s more fun to have a romp with a partner. MysteryVibe’s app-controlled vibrators add another layer of fun to sexy playdates. The Crescendo bendable vibrator is certainly an entertaining accessory to add to the mix. There are six powerful motors that you or your partner can control through the MysteryVibe app. Because sexy time is a collaborative effort.

As a top seller, it has plenty of happy customers. And honestly, it’s not hard (heh) to see why. The Crescendo is built for you—no, literally. It’s made to mold with your body. Its flexibility ensures it hits all the right spots and helps you discover new O zones. Made from safe silicone, it’s waterproof, and you can get it in teal or purple. It takes 45 minutes to charge, then you’re off to the races. Plus, you get a set of position cards for those who really want to get creative.



The world's first vibrator designed to mimic your fingers.

This programmable vibrator lets your partner live control the intensity.



Showing adoration through sensual touch is a lovely thing. Massage candles are an excellent way to make those touches a little more relaxing. Sunday Riley’s limited edition Come Upstairs massage candle engages and heightens all your senses. Set the mood with linden blossom, honey, vanilla, and sandalwood. Sit back, relax, and calm your nerves, whether by yourself or with a companion. This is the perfect item to add to your list for a soothing night in.

Just gently pour when the wax when it is cool enough to touch, and massage in. The warm wax has jojoba oil and shea butter to soften and nourish the skin. This is particularly effective if your honey is having a stressful week.

Made with skin-softening Jojoba Oil and Shea Butter.

All-natural wax candle isn't just made to set the mood - it's also for play.



Keeping it clean and fresh can be a challenge, but it’s nothing to be ashamed of. We all need a little help down there sometimes, and our pals at Bijoux Indiscret know how to help. The Slow Sex intimate solid perfume is a lightly coconut-scented perfume stick that hydrates and nourishes your most private areas. It doesn’t fuss with your natural pH, so it’s good for the Ps and the Vs. The coconut oil base lets it glide on as your beloved glides over you. It’s definitely long-lasting, so if you love a lengthy naughty romp, this will go the distance.

Solid, long-lasting and alcohol-free!

Respects the natural pH of all the intimate areas.



Best CBD Oral Lubricant: Bawdy Blow

Bawdy’s full-spectrum CBD + CBG oral lubricant is a no-joke product. Although it suggests main use for the phallic parts, it is helpful in all oral events. It definitely has a smell that plant lovers know well, and if that’s your thing, you’ll adore this. But beyond that, it does in fact relax you and absorbs beautifully into the skin.

It is edible, so yes I did ingest this while I was testing it. Totally okay to do so. The full flower CBD + CBG is USDA certified organic and safe. Keep your chill as your heart and blood rush. Sex is known to help boost your immune system and Blow will certainly help to add anti-oxidants and vitamin B, thanks to the camellia and sunflower oil. If you’re looking for the most chill V-Day ever you just found it.

Powered by full flower CBD + CBG.

Edible lubricant designed for ultimate oral experience.



No one likes to clean up but it is a part of the carnal process, which is why I’ve got these Quickies towelettes in my nightstand. Individually packaged, body-safe, and eco-friendly, they vibe with your bathing suit areas and are pH balanced to refresh and moisturize. Each towelette is made with natural plant fiber and infused with soothing aloe. There’s no overwhelming scent but will leave you feeling rejuvenated after being so dirty.

