Welcome to 2022! As is a tradition, I’m sure a few of you have made resolutions to get healthier and in better shape. It’s the first week, so we hope you’re holding true. If running is on the agenda of exercise this year, you may be in a bit of a pickle on what shoes you need to carry you through. So whether you’re a casual jogger, marathon maniac, or treadmill traditionalist, here are a few of the best options to keep you safe and stylish.

Not only do these appear on multiple lists, but I’m also personally a fan. I’ve had mine for a few years and I’m still in love. (Yes, they are the Barley Rose color.) These are very popular amongst runners and Nike fans. I was an avid jogger last year, but these are so comfy I wear them to the gym and even on post-workout coffee stops. The Air Zoom Pegasus 38 is lightweight, bouncy, and durable. A new feature of this version is the upper mesh that wraps your foot in comfort and support. They’re slightly broader to give your feet a bit more room. This shoe is ideal for treadmills, to which I can attest. The Pegasus retains its predecessor’s sleek silhouette and Zoom Air unit in the forefoot. The Nike Pegasus 38 is an excellent choice whether you’re a novice or prepping for the New York Marathon.

While most runners might select more expensive carbon fiber shoes, the Endorphin Speed 2 is a good option for any runner. It’s still sturdy and yet snappy; I know, I’m surprised too given they’re Saucony. The nylon material is significantly more flexible than others on the market, and the cushioning is ideal for short, quick races up to marathon distances. On the other hand, these shine as everyday trainers. The Speed 2 provides all the support you need to switch tempo during any session. You’re definitely saving money compared to more expensive models that offer the same support. The midsole and outsole are the same as the first iteration, but Saucony tweaked the upper part on this design. This makes the fit a little snugger to keep you locked in physically and mentally.

If you are taking your running party on the road, you’ll require something a bit different. Altra’s Lone Peak 5 is at the top of the list when you’re ready to hit the trails. Fans of this shoe point to the large toe box, which allows you to grip better and provides superior stability on uneven ground. The outer sole delivers the ideal blend of traction and durability no matter where you roam. These also upgraded the StoneGuard from previous versions for better protection against nature’s elements. This includes drainage holes for water, so you don’t have to worry about hopping over creeks, though it is still fun. The women’s version is a bit more narrow with a higher instep, but all outdoor enthusiasts will get want they need from either option of these shoes.

The Brooks Ghost 14 is one of the most outstanding running shoes on the market due in large part to how versatile they are. Plus, the name is cool. The Ghost was created to be both comfy and lightweight. This means you can wear them for a leisurely mile or an arduous marathon. Its adaptability makes it the ideal shoe for newer runners; when your feet are comfy, the miles pass by with ease. Brooks also made sure to cater to various foot shapes and sizes, which is helpful if you require a little extra here and there. Each shoe is equipped with DNA Loft foam; the softest Brooks’ has used; it’s like running on a cloud.

The 880 is everything a training shoe should be: long-lasting, comfy, and secure. The 11th edition features reinforced stitching in the mesh top. This allows for extra space in the forefoot while still maintaining strength overall. The Fresh Foam in the midsole and outsole adds a whole new comfort level to withstand hours of running. An oversized rubber outsole provides reliable grip and durability for even the most rigorous training schedule. This is a favorite among marathoners, and many have dubbed it a complete running shoe. Breathable and elastic for longer distances without the fear of picking up an injury as you tackle every goal.

Best for Ankle Support | Asics Gel-Kayano

Asics’ Gel Kayano running shoe is a best-seller for those who need a little extra for their ankles. Gel cushioning isn’t new to Asics; in fact, they are kind of known for it. That gel acts as a shock absorber to provide superior comfort for the entire foot. The Flytefoam technology allows the shoe to return to its original shape after each stride, no matter the duration of your run. Thanks to how the heel was designed, you won’t have to worry about slipping. While the Kayano will keep your ankles steady on runs, that doesn’t mean you won’t have the same sturdiness while doing other things at the gym, or on long walks, or even just doing your Sunday errands.