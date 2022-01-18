Featured Deal: Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 w/ Free Upgrade to PS5) | $60 | Amazon

The best Sony PlayStation deals are here.

The PS5 has been out in the wild for some months now, but good luck finding one: they’ve been popping in and out of stock at retailers, and they’re likely to remain scarce for months to come. It’s the usual console launch routine, but we wish you well if you’re still on the hunt.

On the other hand, if you’re looking for deals on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games alike, along with accessories, then you’ll find stellar savings below.



While Nintendo fans were gushing over Breath of the Wild this past generation, PS4 players were falling in love with their own sprawling open-world experience. Horizon Forbidden West is the highly anticipated sequel to that game—Horizon Zero Dawn—and is launching early next month. Now as many are aware of by this point, Sony has bumped the standard price of games upon release from $60 to $70 to combat both inflation as well the ever-expanding scope and cost of making these games. However, many games are still launching on PS4 alongside the hefty new PS5 and those versions are still at our beloved original price of $60. Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 will also come with a free upgrade to the PS5 version, so as long as you don’t care about having the blue PS4 case on your shelf instead of the white PS5 one, you’ll be able to save a cool $10.

If you’re looking for the next big PS5 game to get excited about, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is here. With this game having released in June, Psychonauts having released in August, and the Crash Bandicoot and Spyro remasters of the last few years, 3D platformers of the early-mid 2000s are back in full swing, baby. If you’re looking to save some money on it, considering that next-gen games are $70, you can pick it up from Amazon and save a little cash for just $50. This is the lowest we’ve seen it so far so if you’ve been patiently waiting for the price to go down, now might be a good time to dip in.

Ever want to ride a bike downhill across Zion? What about gliding across in a freaking jetpack? Riders Republic’s massive multiplayer open-world lets you hop in and ski, snowboard, bike, or fly through its beautiful national parks. Enjoy the nice serene views alone or join the chaos of 50 people on bikes toppling over each other on a single narrow path. It was only released a couple ago, but Amazon already has the game on PS4 and PS5 for just $25.

Whether you’re new to Kingdom Hearts or you’re interested in owning all the games at the best quality, the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package is a fantastic deal. It includes ten Kingdom Hearts experiences, including games and cinematic content, and GameStop and Best Buy have it for just $25 today.

Pick up a Monster from a nearby 7-Eleven and cozy up with the world’s first strand game. If you missed out on the PS4 or simply want to revisit it, now’s a fantastic time to pick up Death Stranding Director’s Cut. Additional weapons, vehicles, and enemy types plus new locations to explore like firing ranges and racetracks, Of course with that comes extra missions and minigames. It’s $37 on Amazon.

While not officially a new LittleBigPlanet game, Sackboy: A Big Adventure takes the lovable hero from that series and transports much of its creative ethos in a different kind of platform-action game with 3D environments. This one’s purely a game to play, not one with creation and sharing elements, but it’s a fun one especially for the family. Grab it for $40 on PS5 or PS4 right now.

Insomniac’s Spider-Man spinoff is even better than the original game, starring young Miles Morales as an inexperienced web-slinger learning the ropes while his new superhero antics intersect with his personal life. The Ultimate Launch Edition for PS5 is marked down to $50 which comes with a remastered version of the first Spider-Man game included. If you are someone like me who skipped out on the PS4 entirely and just got their hands on a PS5, this is an excellent starting point. That’s exactly what I did.

Ubisoft’s Immortals Fenyx Rising is an open-world adventure inspired by Greek mythology as much as it is Nintendo’s Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It hails from the developers of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, but is tighter in focus, cartoonish in style, and pretty funny to boot. It’s more than half off at Amazon.

The PlayStation 5 comes with an 875GB SSD. At first glance, that may sound like a lot. But after factoring in the system software, you’re looking at about 667.2GB of usable space. Then when you consider Call of Duty games are coming in at over 100GB a pop, that SSD is going to fill up fast. Thankfully, the internal storage can be expanded with SSDs available from third parties. WD_BLACK is having a sale at the moment on their SN850 solid-state drives. You can currently get a 1TB SSD for $200. Now you’ll maybe even be able to house both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042.



It’s pretty easy to fill up your PlayStation 4’s hard drive with games, especially bigger AAA fare, but you can boost your storage tally at a discount right now. Amazon has the WD Black 4TB P10 Game Drive for $20 off right now. This external hard drive plugs right into your console with a USB cable and lets you download and store potentially dozens of more games for easy access.