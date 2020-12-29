Everything You Need to Stick to Your New Year’s Resolutions

Image : cottonbro Pexels

The new year is here, and while most are filled with a lot of hope, this year is a little tougher. This year dragged on, but as we face a new year and all the challenges it’s sure to bring, let’s take a look at some nice things to help you stay on track in 2021.

Image : Rad Power Bikes

There is nothing quite like flying through the street on the back of a bicycle. If your goal is to get outside more, the Rad Power RadRover will help you spin right on to your goals. It also helps you stay active in a way that feels good, and go further with an electric motor that will have you sailing down the bike path in no time.



A Rad Power Bike takes just 5 - 6 hours to charge up, so you can ride in the morning, charge up, and then ride again in the evening. One charge will take you a full 25 - 45 miles, which is plenty for a casual ride through town. The website has 10 available bikes and makes it easy to figure out which bike is a fit for your leg length and needs. You also have the option to select a white glove delivery for a bike that is put together and fully-tuned, ready to get on and ride.

“Finally got our RRST eBike and truly love the fun and excitement of riding around the hilly terrain to the beaches of So Cal,” writes Douglas E. in his review. “You can peddle for exercise, or go all electric for a casual stroll.” The Rad Rover is simply the best way to get you into the great outdoors, flying through the street and recharging yourself for all that life throws at you next.

Image : Costa Farms

According to NASA, plants improve the quality of the air inside your house. “Both plant leaves and roots are utilized in removing trace levels of toxic vapors from inside tightly sealed buildings.” Costa Farms offers some of the best potted succulents on the market and at budget-friendly prices that make this resolution an easy one to fulfill.



Image : FLIRTY FLEKK

Our faces are still covered by masks, so maybe putting on makeup isn’t at the top of your list. But, before you write this off, it’s the perfect time to focus on eye shadow. If you haven’t perfected your technique, Flirty Flekk offers a pallet that makes eye makeup a breeze with a simple guide, and comes with all the right shades and brushes. Before you know it, you’ll be a pro.



Image : Whirlpool

My washer and dryer set left a lot to be desired, so my wife and I trekked back and forth to the laundromat, wasting time and energy on a task that can easily be done at home. And so, when Whirlpool offered its brand new smart washing machine and dryer set to review, I was in.

Now, a few weeks later, I’m confident this is a set worth investing in.



This washing machine has top of the line technology. The built-in load and go feature cuts out the step of working with messy detergent and saves you time. If you’re still trekking to the laundromat, or your current set needs an upgrade, clean clothing is a resolution I’d make and easily keep with this set.

Graphic : Chaya Milchtein

Is this the year you finally start taking care of your teeth? Get yourself the DiamondClean Smart. It is a top of the line Sonicare toothbrush, recommended by top dentists including Dr. Marianna Weiner.



In addition to the incredible benefits of Sonicare, “[Philips] developed a way to track your real-time brushing with sensors, five sensors to be exact, that connects to an app that will guide the user personally,” Dr. Weiner told me.

“This app also has options to customize the intensity that you brush with, allowing you to brush with up to 62,000 strokes a minute, giving you fast results that would normally take weeks of manual brushing to achieve.”

Graphic : Gabe Carey

If you promised yourself that you would get more sleep this year, then you need the Muse S. This is essentially a smart headband that tracks your sleep and can take you on guided meditation journeys. The headband offers you unique insights into who you are and how you tick. Muse S has a 10-hour battery life, so even if you sleep in, it won’t die on you.



Image : Satisfyer

If your goal is to take your self-care to the next level and bring some self-pleasure into your life, the Curvy 1+ is the toy you need. The latest Satisfyer toy offers fabulous tech built into a little unit that packs a punch and doesn’t cost hundreds of dollars. The Curvy 1+ has both vibration and air pulse technology, and a handy app where you can control it, or give over control to a partner (yes, even if they live far away!)



Image : Car and Driver

Have you been putting off making your car safer, and protecting yourself in the event of an accident? If your New Year’s resolution is to finally change that, start with a Car and Driver Duo dash cam. This dash cam has both a forward and rear camera, touch screen display, the cameras are designed to easily read plate for those unlucky hit-and-run situations.



In addition, if your car doesn’t have built-in driver assistance safety tech, the dash cam has an alert system. It works to increase your safety by warning you if you leave your lane, or might possibly end up in a collision.



Image : Celestial Silk

If your resolution is to take care of your skin and hair, then a silk pillowcase might be exactly what you need. Dr. Neal Schultz, a New York City-based dermatologist and author of It’s Not Just About Wrinkles told Good Housekeeping that silk pillowcases prevent frizzy hair and help keep skin hydrated.

“For top quality silk, look for a high momme of 22 or more, Dr. Schultz said. “Also look for Mulberry silk, which is silk’s equivalent of Egyptian cotton.”

Celestial Silk pillowcases check all of those boxes and are budget-friendly. They are available in both a ton of colors and in unique patterns like marble to make your bed look marvelous.



Image : Erin Condren

If you’re like a lot of people, you keep track of everything you need to do using the sheer power of your brain. And if you’re like me, as life gets more complicated, this task becomes more and more difficult. Investing in an Erin Condren planner is a no brainer. It offers both a monthly and hourly calendar view, a space to take notes and make goals, and even stickers to mark special occasions like birthdays. I can’t wait to use mine come January 1st, and when you get this, you’ll be thrilled to fulfill your resolution and write down everything you need to do too.

