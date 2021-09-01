Top Pick: Tom’s of Maine Long-Lasting Aluminum-Free | $18 | Amazon

Let me tell you, people have opinions on natural deodorant. Some brands have a cult-like following, and other lesser-known brands might work just as well, if not better. Prices range from $4 to $15 a tube, but that doesn’t always translate to quality. When switching from a regular antiperspirant to a natural deodorant, it’s important to note that many have a transitional period, and some even require some level of detox. And you WILL sweat more because these products only are intended to attack odors, not sweat.

“If I didn’t know that, I may have given up on using a natural deodorant,” says Emily Hammond, a Milwaukee-based artist. “I wish I would have known that baking soda can be an issue for some people’s skin before starting. I would have picked the sensitive skin option first if I had known.”

For others, natural deodorants just don’t seem to work, but you won’t know how your skin will react until you give them a shot.

“I’ve tried Native, Art of Sport, Real Purity, Lume, Oars & Alps, and probably something else I’m forgetting. And none of them have worked for me,” Morgan Kee tells me. “I’m just very sweaty I think. I tried Oars & Alps for a full month and would reapply once or twice throughout the day, and I still smelled.”

When it comes to natural deodorants, read up on the product of your choice before you apply it for the first time. To ensure you have the best possible experience, follow the instructions to a tee.

A beautiful combination of grapefruit, lavender, geranium, rosemary, and vetiver, this product offers organic, pure essential oils to introduce aromatherapy into your everyday lifestyle. This deodorant formula features just three ingredients, so you know you’re getting only the absolute best. Note that this spray is vegan, GMO, and cruelty-free. Plus, feel good knowing the bottle is made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles.

“I have tried lots of different deodorants over the past three years, looking for a healthier option. This is the best I have found. It smells great and last all day most days. Sometimes needs a reapply on high stress or active days.” - Stephanie Witherspoon, Amazon Reviewer﻿

﻿Dr. Squatch Natural Deodorant for Men (Pack of 2) guarantees satisfaction and comes in two scents, alpine sage and fresh falls which are both ultra-refreshing .



“ I am a golf pro and spent 5 hours outside running a kids camp on a day with a 103° heat index and again the Dr. Squatch knocked it out of the park. I’ll definitely be ordering more. ” - Thomas G., Amazon Reviewer﻿

Finding a deodorant that is gentle on your skin but tough on natural odors can be a real challenge. But not anymore with the Crystal Mineral Deodorant. Mineral salts work as a powerful, natural, and hypoallergenic deodorant. This three-pack delivers 24-hour odor protection without any stickiness. Note that it comes with a pomegranate scent.

“I tried many deodorants in the market. Most of them work but leaves a greasy feel in my armpits that would later cause itchiness and irritation. Sometimes, I would also develop little bumps that are so crazy itchy! The other products that I’m not allergic to, they don’t work. I’m a very busy corporate employee. I travel for work, attends multiple meetings every day, fly/drive to work sites, and on top of this, I end my day with a work out (and shower, of course). I need a deodorant that’s strong enough to handle my activities but gentle enough not to irritate my skin. This deodorant is all that and more. It’s protection last all day and it’s so gentle, I don’t get skin irritations. Also, it’s very lightly scented. I love it! I highly recommend this product!” - Alan B., Amazon Reviewer﻿

