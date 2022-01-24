Keeping your kisser soft and protected is essential, but more so in winter. The wind and cold can ready do a number on one of the most delicate parts of our anatomy. Even just a little dab of balm can improve even a cracked and chapped pout. If you err on the side of caution with frigid temperatures, here are a few of my favorites that have saved my smile over the years.

Smith’s Rosebud Salve has been a favorite of mine since high school. A wonder in a little metal tin, n ot only does it help with chapped lips, but it is versatile; it can help with a whole host of winter ailments. I used to keep this in my jacket when I was asking because it did wonders for the snow burn on my face. It’s calming, hydrating, and lasts an entire day on the slopes. The slight rose scent is subtle and delightful. It gives a beautiful glossy look to your lips and isn’t sticky on your fingers. And if you don’t like the idea of sticking your fingers in a tin all day, it does come in tube form as well . But I personally like the apothecary vibes this version gives off.

I got this in a discovery bundle a few years ago , and it’s one of the very few beauty items I’ve been a repeat buyer of. Rose is hands down my favorite color , of which there are 14 to pick from. Sugar instills just a hint of each hue as it freely flows on. You also get SPF protection, and vitamins C and E to help form a barrier against the cold air. With a dash of beeswax, you can keep all the moisture, so your lips remain plump without a crack in sight.

Jack Black’s Lip Balm is my mom’s favorite and turns up in all of our stockings every Christmas. This is the perfect balm for everyone in the family. On top of just being a top-notch lip protector for those spending more time outside, it’s incredibly affordable for all it does. This tiny tube has an SPF of 25, which is one of the higher amounts of coverage on the market, so if you have a job that keeps in the sun, this is a great pick no matter the season. It also comes in five different scent options. Personally, mint is my go-to, but they’re all good, and the smell is in no way overpowering as it glides on without stickiness.

Blistex lip balm is the old faithful on the list; it’s a five-star item for sure. We’ve all had something from this company over the years, so you know it’s not only reliable but extremely wallet-friendly. This is especially true if you’re purchasing in bulk. Formulated with dimethicone, this lip protectant locks in moisture and keeps your lips nourished for a lot longer than its more expensive competitors . If you’re prone to chapped lips and cracks, this is the way to go, the perfect preemptive pick.

I’m a big fan of Tatcha, and its Kissu Lip Mask is the one you want for overnight assistance. A lip mask should absolutely be on your list of nighttime self-care, and while it is a little pricey, you don’t need to use much of it to see results. This means that glass pot of protection will go the distance this winter. O ne of Tatcha’s best sellers, if you’re adding a lip mask/oil to your routine, it will not disappoint. It’s got a gel-like texture that slathers on like a dream, so there’s no need to worry about that delicate skin while you catch those Z’ s . Made with Japanese peach and rose extract, heal dryness and any elemental damage in a few nights of sleep.

I know this is a total splurge, but hear me out: If you want to treat yourself, Chanel’s Rouge Coco Baum is a classic, one that can admittedly be found in my purse from time to time. Its clear coat is perfect for building color with a lip pencil. In addition to Dreamy White, there are six other shades available . I’ve used “My Rose” in the past for just a hint of pink. The elegant Chanel packaging houses a balm with an intense hydrating oil that helps to keep your lips plump and shiny all day long. The fruit and olive leaves in the ingredients are full of antioxidants great for protection and healing, making Chanel Rouge Coco Baum tops for day-to-day luxury .