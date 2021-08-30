Featured Deal: LEGO Ideas Central Perk | $48 | Amazon

These are the best LEGO deals for August 2021.

If you’re looking for something to occupy your quarantine hours, why not pick up a new LEGO set or two? They’re mentally stimulating, whether you’re building to instructions or just creating things from scratch, and they’re a great activity whether you’re solo or with family. Right now, you’ll find solid savings on LEGO sets inspired by Super Mario, Star Wars, and more. Scroll on for today’s best LEGO deals!

So no one told you LEGO was gonna be this wayyyyyyy CLAP CLAP CLAP CLAP. That’s what you’ll be singing to yourself as you put together this LEGO Central Perk coffee shop from Friends, the favorite 90s sitcom of everyone who never watched Seinfeld. You can get the set for $12 off on Amazon.

Bring your own little museum to life with this LEGO set of dead dinosaur bones. This 910-piece set will build you a fully posable Tyrannosaurus rex, Triceratops and Pteranodon skeleton models with displays stands as well as LEGO paleontologist and skeleton minifigures. $5 off on Amazon right now.

Build the charming Child (a.k.a. Grogu/Baby Yoda) from The Mandalorian with this LEGO Star Wars kit, which has 1,073 pieces to build a 7.5” tall recreation, plus it comes with a minifigure and placard. It’s $10 off. Prefer the real Yoda? There’s a great 1,771-piece version of the Jedi master as he appeared in Attack of the Clones that’s marked down to $80 at Amazon.



This 540-piece Mandalorian set sadly doesn’t have any Baby Yoda in sight, but what it does have is a pretty sick-looking AT-ST walker that’s been heavily modified from the original Empire issue. You also get minifigs of The Mandalorian himself and ally Cara Dune, as well as a pair of Klatooinian Raider baddies, all for $10 off of the list price right now.

The LEGO City Cargo Train is one of the most ambitious sets on this list right now, thanks to its remote control capabilities. This 1,226-piece set comes with a cargo train with four cars, a command center, six minifigures, and rail tracks - as well as a 10-speed Bluetooth controller used to operate the railway. It’s currently $40 off the regular price.



Build your own pint-sized X-Wing Fighter with LEGO bricks in this affordable kit, which is currently $10 off at Amazon. The 474-piece build turns out a ship with extendable wings, spring-loaded lasers, and other fun details, plus you get Luke, R2-D2, and Leia amongst the included minifigs. Pick up a new TIE Fighter build for $32, meanwhile, and reenact some classic Star Wars space battles in your own home. Just be prepared to pick up the pieces and rebuild after your blast them.



Here’s a great way to get your kids started on LEGO building or to bulk up your own collection. In honor of the great LEGO Masters TV show, Walmart is offering a bundle that contains multiple basic LEGO Creative kits for a total of 613 pieces for just $25. That’s $20 off the list price, plus you get a big storage bag to hold everything. Unlock your imagination with the wide variety of color bricks in this set.



Set course for the red planet with this LEGO City Space kit. Maybe you’ll be able to beat Elon Musk. The main attraction is a sleek shuttled headed to an unfamiliar destination. You’ll have a couple of astronaut minifigs to help explore the new terrain, not to mention a Mars rover, a tiny Helidrone, and other gadgets. This STEM-centric set has 273 pieces and is currently 20% off the list price.



These new LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Moments sets are adorable. Each looks like an old-timey book from the outside, but opens up to reveal a different classroom playset from the magical school. There’s a few different sets, each with 200+ pieces and currently 20% the list price at Amazon at $24 apiece. Choose from Charms Class, Potions Class, or Transfiguration Class. Or ya know, don’t choose and get all three.



Build your own Porsche 911… out of LEGO bricks, of course! This LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR kit is a pretty sizable build at 1,580 pieces, and the result looks pretty sick. Save $30 off the list price at Walmart right now.



Right now, you can save $26 off the price of the towering Statue of Liberty kit. With 1,685 pieces, it’s a meaty challenge aimed at anyone 16+, and the end result stands 17 inches tall. If you’re looking for a big distraction right about now, this should fit the bill.



If you held off on picking up the LEGO Super Mario starter kit, now’s the time: it’s 20% off at Amazon. While the price-per-brick ratio may seem way off for a 231-piece set, that’s because you get a digitally-enhanced Mario here with video-screen eyes and the ability to interact with the game courses you construct. Beyond the starter pack, many of the expansion packs are also 20% off, as listed below.



