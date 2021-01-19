Image : Not Your Mother’s

Top Product: Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream | $14 | Sephora



As a lady with naturally curly Irish hair, I’ve suffered through meticulously styling it only to have it got to hell as soon as I walk out the door. Leave-in conditioner creates a blanket of protection that lasts a lot longer than other ways. Curls can be extremely delicate and finicky, so finding the right product is a process and a challenge but not one too treacherous for yours truly. To help you get started, I’ve found the best leave-in conditioners for curly hair you can buy, along with where to find them, below.

Best for Frizzy Curly Hair Overall: Briogeo Farewell Frizz



Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Frizz is the bane of every curly girl’s existence, and Briogeo is here to save the day. Pristine curls that are soft, supple, and most importantly, frizz-free is the dream. Protecting against humidity is challenging, no matter where you live. Trying to find a product with the right balance of ingredients to not leave your mane greasy seems impossible, but here we are. Rosehip, argan, and coconut oils help to diminish fretful follicles and lock the moisture in. This can be used wet or dry as heat will not dry out your hair, thanks to those magical elements.

Advertisement

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’m a fan of Not Your Mother’s because you can get it at CVS, it’s affordable, and it’s helping my very damaged and over dyed bangs currently. This does the same things as the masque, it’s just a lot easy to apply and leave on letting the plant-based ingredient work their magic all day. It smells amazing and goes on beautifully. My own tresses are starting to bounce back and are getting healthier and stronger with each application. Put the spring back in with this honey and melon blend as your curls regain their natural resiliency.

Best for Color Treated: Amika Vault

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Speaking of dyed hair, there’s a perfect leave-in conditioner to keep that color as vibrant as can be. Amika’s Vault is full of antioxidants that help protect your bob from UV light that might fade your shade. Spray this on and watch your curls sparkle and shine. I’ve had a few of Amika’s products, and they’re always high-quality and smell awesome. Let Vault keep the hues heightened with just a few spritzes no matter the thickness of your curls.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This detangling milk treatment is the best bang for your buck. Pantene recruited top Black scientists and Black hairstylists to make this conditioner the very best. Argan oil is a key ingredient, so of course, not only will your hair be tangle-free, but it’ll also be pliable and soft. With just two dollops of conditioner, run it through your hair. Then grab your wide-tooth comb and easily brush through your strands before styling as you usually would.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

For a leave-in conditioner that does so much, I was pleasantly surprised how light the actual product is. No matter what type of curls you have, Verb will zap them back into fighting form. With base sunflower seed extract, coconut oil, and shea butter as the base ingredients, Verb is designed to enhance your hair all while protecting it against possible damage. Each wavy strand is defined to return to its natural beautiful springiness.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The masque helping repair my bangs is made of argan oil, and that’s what does the heavy lifting in Moroccanoil’s Curl Defining Cream. Whether your curls are wavy to coily, the argan oil enhances each while keeping frizz to a minimum. This also means split ends are healed, and strands get their strength back. This leave-in miracle is an all-in-one curl solution. Moroccanoil is another brand with a signature scent, and every product I’ve had from it has been stellar.