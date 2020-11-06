Image : Gabe Carey

This month marks the last of the iPhone 12 models being released to the public, with the iPhone 12 Mini (AT&T, Verizon) and iPhone 12 Pro Max (AT&T, Verizon) out on November 13. While the mini touts a 5.4” screen for those left wanting a smaller display with all the benefits of the regular iPhone 12, the 6.7" Pro Max has an overhauled camera system, something that’s being watched by many videographers. However, the accessories are always needed to make sure that you’re using your new device to the best of its ability while protecting it against wear and tear.

Whether for yourself or a loved one this holiday season, here are the best accessories for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max we’ve seen so far.

Photo : Daryl Baxter

Making a comeback, at least in name, from the days of owning a Macbook in the mid-noughties, MagSafe has made a return to the iPhone 12 line. Designed to be attached to the back of your device, MagSafe has been rebranded as Apple’s new and improved method of proprietary wireless charging after their failed attempt with AirPower 3 years ago. While some wireless chargers require a bit of fidgeting to function at all, Apple claims MagSafe will make the process easier, ensuring the iPhone is placed correctly, every time. It’s only power-transferrable, not data, but that’s increasingly a non-issue as we make our way into the 5G era.

It is worth noting you’ll need a 20-watt plug in order to reap the benefits of MagSafe’s faster 15-watt charging, so make sure to buy a better plug while you’re at it, since a power brick won’t be included out of the box.

Image : Daryl Baxter

It’s finally happened. Razer is making cases for smartphones, and, surprisingly, the iPhone 12 Mini version of the Arctech Pro is pretty good. The edges help protect the screen if the device is put face-down on a desk, while the added thickness doesn’t make the 12 Mini bulky at all. The case also touts “cooling technology,” an anti-bacterial hygiene coating, and even 5G compatibility.

We haven’t come across an iPhone that’s overheated, but we appreciate an effort to keep the device clean regardless.

Photo : Daryl Baxter

While we spoke of their cases in the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro accessory guide last month, Moment has recently announced a line of MagSafe accessories to boot. One fear many of us had was that MagSafe wouldn’t hold strong enough to be used as a phone carriage in the car. Moment has since reassured us with its upcoming car vent mount, now available for pre-order. Because of MagSafe’s tight grip, your iPhone 12 should keep still while equipped.

There’s plenty of other mounts to choose from, including a tripod, a wall mount, and even a cold shoe mount. Innovative as these contraptions might sound, the question remains whether any of them can keep a charge as steady as MagSafe on its own.

Photo : Daryl Baxter

Apple’s premium wireless earbuds are a perfect fit for the iPhone 12, particularly for those subscribed to Apple Music. These lil’ buds offer exceptional noise cancelation for their size, though you can also switch to transparency mode to let background noise back in when you need to make small talk with the clerk at the grocery store or something. Rubberized tips make them more comfortable than the standard AirPods.

With iOS 14, your AirPods can automatically switch between Apple devices. If you’re using an iPad Air 4 to watch videos with the AirPods Pro then you switch to the iPhone 12 Mini for a quick errand, you don’t have to worry about fiddling with your Bluetooth settings.

Image : Daryl Baxter

If you want a textured rubber case, Caudabe has released a plethora of cases for every iPhone 12 model. The “Magneta” case is more Power Ranger pink, and its store listing states it has been drop-tested up to 6.6 feet, so if you’re prone to dropping your phone, this is the case for you. If understated is more your style, more muted colorways are available such as black and “sea green.” For videographer planning to use the device as an all-day camera, we strongly recommend having it protected.

Photo : Daryl Baxter

As we detailed heavily in our rundown of the best iPhone game controllers, you’ve got a wealth of options when it comes to gamepads compatible with iOS. Still, the iPhone 12 Mini is a different beast due to the smaller battery is houses as a side effect of the shrunken form factor. Thankfully, the Rotor Riot is here to help conserve battery life by way of USB power pass-through. So if you want to charge your phone while you play, restock your power bank supply and snap up this MFi-certified and start racking up chicken dinners today.

Photo : Daryl Baxter

For environmental reasons (lol sure), the iPhone 12 lineup marks the first time a power adapter doesn’t come in the box. And while every model supports fast-charging, you’ll need the right plug for the job, especially if you’ve bought a MagSafe charger to take advantage of that Apple’s nimble 15-watt wizardry. Anker has a great reputation in this space, from battery packs down to its cables, and the Nano charger is no different. It has the full 20-watt capacity, so you can hook it up to your iPhone with a Lightning to USB-C cord or MagSafe charger, and your phone will be juiced up in before you can say Tim Apple.