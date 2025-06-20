We're on Day 2 of 4 for Prime Day. At this point, it's unlcear why Amazon hasn't just started calling this week of savings "Prime Days" but that's neither here nor there. What is important is right now you can be saving loads on money on all sorts of consumer tech goodies.

We've made your life a bit easier by rounding up some of the best tech deals on headphones and wearables happening right now across the site.

Headphones Deals Beats Studio Pro These over-the-ear noise-cancelling headphones are both stylish and comfortable. Listen for a full 40 hours before the battery dies down and choose between an array of earthy, natural colors like sandstone, dune, or earth. Down 51% for the week.

See for $1at Amazon Soundcore by Anker Space One These noise-cancelling headphones are crafted for comfort and can reduce noise by up to 98%. Battery lasts up to 40 hours, and right now it's been discounted 34%.

See for $66 at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 The latest premium model of Apple's AirPod earbuds is part of the Prime Day deals. They offer both noise cancellation and transparency audio. Right now, they're 40% off.

Sony WH-1000XM5 These over-ear headphones offer a battery life of up to 30 hours, come in a slick midnight blue, and are even Alexa-enabled, allowing you to use voice control. Get them for 25% off.

Bose Ultra Open Bluetooth Earbuds Listen to music without blocking out outside sounds with these OpenAudio earbuds. They clip onto your ears where they can sit comfortably and securely all day long. For Prime Day, they're down by 23%.

Smart Watch & Wearable Deals Fitbit Charge 6 Keep track of health metrics like your heart rate, steps, sleep metrics, and daily readiness right on your wrist. It's down 38% for Prime Day.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Samsung's smartwatch has a moderately-sized 40mm screen. Get all the health metrics you'd expect from a smartwatch with seamless integration with your Samsung Galaxy phone, powered with Galaxy AI.

Apple Watch Series 10 Apple's latest smartwatch has a 42mm case and a wide selection of bands. The always-on retina display is easy to read even in direct sunlight. Get it for 30% off.

Google Pixel Watch 3 Google's smartwatch has a 24-hour battery life and a large 45mm screen. Gain fitness insights and receive all your notifications right at your wrist. Take 29% off this week.

Garmin vívoactive 5 For fitness-forward folks, this Garmin GPS smartwatch has an AMOLED display and can last up to 11 days. Right now it's 37% off.

RingConn Gen 2 Track your fitness, measure your heart rate, and gain insights into your sleep habits without a bulky watch on your wrist. This smart ring has a 12-day battery life and is 30% off.