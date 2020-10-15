Complete Your iPhone 12 With Top-Notch Accessories for Apple’s Latest

Image : Apple

Apple’s October event has come and gone, announcing the entire iPhone 12 suite. With varying shapes and sizes, including the standard iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, many who have been waiting to upgrade their 3-year-old device may be stuck for choice for their new iPhone. With MagSafe, A14 Bionic, and an improved Night Mode, it’s a huge upgrade from last year’s iPhone already.

But before they arrive from October 23, you may want to consider some accessories to take advantage of the improved camera and OLED screens now standard across the iPhone lineup. But first and foremost, MagSafe.



Photo : Daryl Baxter

MagSafe was rumored to be coming back in some form, and Apple not only confirmed it but also released an accessory for your cards and cash. It magnetically clasps onto the back of where the MagSafe is located, and if you have a card that supports contactless payments, it could allow for payment to occur without even using ApplePay.

Photo : Daryl Baxter

For a photographer wanting even more from their iPhone when their SLR is out of commission, you’ll want to have something that equals or even bests your professional camera. This is where Moment comes in, a company that’s made a variety of innovative lenses to further expand the camera in the iPhone 12. These tele- and anamorphic lenses clamp onto the case below, which extends the lens of the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini even further. It’s an innovative work of engineering which, combined with the stock camera app or even pro-camera apps like Halide and Obscura, showcases the abilities of the impressive iPhone 12 camera when married to an external lens.

Photo : Daryl Baxter

A thin case now updated for iPhone 12 models, the lenses are attachable to the case from Moment as they were before. It’s also equipped with a pocket, so you can store any cards or folded up pieces of paper as needed. However, given the material for this case, it’s MagSafe-incompatible. But this is a case best suited for the outdoors, especially if you’re buying lenses and looking to replace some of your camera gear with the iPhone 12.

Graphic : Daryl Baxter

Making a comeback in name from the times of having a Macbook, MagSafe is now firmly back for the iPhone 12 line. Attaching to the back of the devices, it’s Apple’s new method of wireless charging after their failed attempt with AirPower 3 years ago. It’s Apple’s way of making it easier for the user, to make sure that the iPhone is placed into a wireless charger correctly, every time. It’s only power-transferrable, not data, but that’s increasingly a non-issue as we make our way into the 5G era.

Photo : Daryl Baxter

Apple’s premium wireless earbuds are a perfect fit for the iPhone 12, particularly for those subscribed to Apple Music. These little buds add in noise cancelation smarts for blocking the outside world, although there’s a transparency mode for when you do need to talk to someone in a pinch. Thanks to the inclusion of rubberized tips, they’re also more comfortable than the standard AirPods. With the iOS 14 now live, your AirPods will also actively switch to the Apple device you’re currently using. If you’re using an iPad to watch videos with the AirPods Pro, then you switch to the iPhone 12 Mini for a quick errand, they will connect to the phone automatically and vice versa.

Graphic : Gabe Carey

With MagSafe now confirmed, you will need a case that will be able to make this feature compatible, while protecting your phone. This is where cases from Totallee come in. This company already has a variety of cases, covering all four iPhone 12 models. Each case will fit the need of someone wanting protection, or just wanting to have their phone in a different color. They are well-made and at a great price if you’d like something other than Apple-made.

Photo : Daryl Baxter

With the iPhone 12 line, Apple dedicated a lot of stage time towards the cameras of each model. But with the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, video was finally given a fair shake. Thanks to Dolby Vision, improved Night Mode, and HDR when recording, you’ll definitely need a tripod to keep the iPhone 12 Pro steady when filming that movie you’ve always dreamt of doing. The Joby Mini GorillaPod in particular has a very innovative design where you can bend and even wrap around your arm to have a solid hold of whatever you’re filming. The clamps are tight and secure, and even if you’re only wanting the iPhone 12 mini, this tripod will more than service any filmmaker’s needs.

Photo : Daryl Baxter

There’s always a time when you’re enjoying something on an iPhone, whether that’s a movie on AppleTV+, an album on Spotify, or down a rabbit hole on YouTube, and you suddenly see the Low Battery notification flash on your screen. With no nearby socket to plug in the phone and no MagSafe lead just yet, this is where a battery pack comes in. Anker’s 20,100mAh capacity portable USB charger can recharge an iPhone 12 up to 3.5 times, so you can always power it back up as a last resort when desperate times call for desperate measures.

Even other accessories you may have bought, such as the AirPods Pro, can be charged by the PowerCore if they’re running low. At $50 it’s more for peace of mind and convenience, especially if you’re carrying a fully stocked bag around to support your workflow as required.