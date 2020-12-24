Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Top Pick: Freshly | $52/Week

If you’re still looking for gifts this holiday season, consider the gift that keeps on giving: a food subscription. Stuck at home, avoiding restaurants, and with outdoor dining essentially phased out in most of the country due to cold weather conditions, food subscriptions are the latest hottest trend among foodies and everyone else. Tastewise is an AI-powered food intelligence system that tracks, in real time, insights into how consumers order, cook, and eat. In its 2021 trends report, the interest in grazing boxes which is up 1,033% since March. These are subscriptions services that offer ready to easy and delicious snacks or food. And this food trend isn’t going anywhere.

Surprise your loved one with a new subscription box on their doorstep every month (or week) through the new year.

Know someone who’s always complaining about ordering too much takeout? Freshly, a unique, single-serving option makes an excellent gift for your work-from-home friend. Delicious and totally gluten-free, Freshly does not require any cooking or prep, just pop it into the microwave and lunch is ready. All meals are prepared and delivered fresh, made special by professional chefs.

Get your favorite coffee lover a subscription that matches them to the best local U.S. roasters, based on their specific preferences. The coffee is roasted fresh and shipped right to their door, at the frequency they choose. Just select the number of bags you want to gift, and enter their email at check out. Trade will take it from there!

Omaha Steaks - The Delicious Gift | $160

Renowned for its quality meat, this year Omaha Steaks has partnered with Feeding America to help out families in need. For every $160 gift box you purchase, the company donates 10 meals to the nonprofit organization. Omaha Steaks has a wide variety of gift box options, featuring various assortments of steaks, roasts, poultries, and side dishes to go with ‘em.

Buy a box of 12 cookies as a gift and Nunbelievables will donate 12 meals to people in need. Your friend will thank you for a delectable gift that’ll feed their sweet tooth all winter long. In addition to their chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, and peanut butter variations, Nunbelievables has a gluten-free option, too.



Murray’s Cheese | $63/Month

For the dairy lover, there is nothing quite as exciting as discovering a unique tasty cheese. With the Murray’s Cheese monthly club, you can give the cheese lover in your life that special spark of joy. It offers the very best in both international and domestic cheeses, and accompaniments as well. You also get a special welcome letter to give to the recipient.

A hot cup of tea on a cold winter night can easily warm your soul, and whoever you gift this tea subscription to will have you to thank for their perfect cup. Choose from the classic black teas or herbal blends—or get a combo box like me, with a mix of both. Each box has four packets of tea, many of them award-winning varieties.

There’s something about sitting down with a cold beer at the end of a long day. But what if that beer could be non-alcoholic? Whether your friends are doing dry January, or are sober all year round, Athletic Brewing has the perfect non-alcoholic beer gift subscription that will blow them away.