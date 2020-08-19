Photo : Gizmodo

Whether you’re looking to swap between a streaming box and video game console or you’re looking for a way to manage multiple high-end pieces of equipment, HDMI switchers are a boon for anyone who values an effortless home theater setup. It’s a massive pain to manually swap out HDMI cords every time you want to use a certain Blu-ray player or streaming device, so pick up a switcher or two to make your entertainment life about a thousand times less complicated. Armed with some reliable HDMI cables and your favorite A.V. gear, you can get your TV setup running beautifully in no time at all.



Here are some of our favorite HDMI switchers out there.

A Multi-Port Marvel

The Kinivo 5-Port 4K HDMI switch is a fantastic and reliable (and switcher that includes five high-speed HDMI ports and one output, all in one convenient little package. Plus, it serves up 4K video at 60Hz or 30Hz resolutions with support for both 3D and 1080p output, depending on your needs. Its high-quality output makes it a great choice for video game consoles, 4K Blu-ray players, Roku or Amazon Fire Stick streaming services, and more. It even comes with an included infrared remote so you can swap between ports manually. Otherwise, you can allow the switcher to change to your active input automatically to make your viewing experience as painless as possible.

Picture-in-Picture Perfect

The Zettaguard True 4K 4x1 HDMI switcher is a small and slick switcher that serves up four separate inputs and one output with special indicators that keep you in the know about which port is being used, removing that frustrating guesswork. It also comes with a remote so you can swap between inputs or let the switcher handle this job automatically. You can also utilize the switcher for picture-in-picture (PIP) options to view one HDMI source while watching another on-screen, swapping between both at your leisure. It features 2K and 4K output as well as 3D video support, all for a great price. You should definitely consider the Zettaguard as an excellent solution for your media needs.

Small But Capable

The Totu 4-Port HDMI switch is an intriguing twist on the typical model, as it’s a sleek, matte gray box that you can stick just about anywhere. It’s compact, lightweight, and comes packing four HDMI source slots. There are numbers on the front of the device that light up to show you which cable is currently in use, so you can keep the unsightly cables behind it for cable management purposes. The switcher supports full HD at 4K/60Hz, as well as auto-switching to active ports. It comes with a remote as well, should you need to swap effortlessly between each input. You can use it with just about any device that supports HDMI, including your laptop, so it’s also extremely versatile.

Great for Gaming

The EZCOOTECH HDMI Matrix 4x2 switch is an excellent option if you’re interested in high-fidelity gaming, as it supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and 4K HDR to make sure anything you pop in the console looks the best it can be. It supports four HDMI sources to two different displays so you can be on your way to a rocking LAN party or set up a PC with dual monitors. It also offers 4K at 60Hz, which should make your favorite games and media look absolutely fantastic. If you need to downscale 4K content to 1080p, it can handle that as well, with little input lag. Plus, you can use the included remote to switch out inputs should you decide you don’t want to get up out of your seat just yet.

Basic and Utilitarian

If you require a simple and basic HDMI switcher, the Koopman 4-Port HDMI switcher is a great choice. It’s affordable and utilitarian in every sense of the word. Featuring four inputs and one output at 4K 60Hz, this switcher is a fantastic no-frills option compatible with all HDMI-integrated devices. The switcher also supports Dolby sound in addition to Ultra HD 4K and is compatible with all lower resolutions. It’s small enough to take with you should you need to travel, and it even comes with lifetime customer and technical support care of manufacturer Koopman. Plus, like any good switcher worth its salt, it comes with a remote to swap between inputs as well.