Metroid Dread (Pre-order)| $60 | Walmart



Perhaps the biggest surprise announcement this year was that of the upcoming Metroid game that isn’t Metroid Prime 4. No, Metroid Dread is a sidescroller made by the same team behind Samus Returns. Story-wise, this is set after the events of Metroid Fusion making it the last in the timeline and it will supposedly conclude this story arc. Most intriguing is the games inclusion the robot E.M.M.I—a new Resident Evil styled enemy always in pursuit of you. Surely the moments with E.M.M.I is what earns the game’s title its namesake. Metroid Dread is available for pre-order now and releases October 8th, 2021. Pre-ordering from Walmart will get you an exclusive Metroid Dread Samus Mug. Pour yourself a little coffee and have yourself some breakfast in dread.

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 06/16/2021 and updated with new information on 09/09/2021.