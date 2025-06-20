The 4th of July is not only a time for fireworks and barbecues but also a prime opportunity to snag some of the best deals on tech gadgets. From laptops to Bluetooth speakers, retailers are offering significant discounts that you won't want to miss. We've done the hard work for you by compiling some standout deals we've found that will be active through the weekend.

Samsung Smart Monitor



Samsung just unveiled its latest series of smart monitors, and if you pre-order, you can save yourself a pretty penny. There are three models, all of which are 4K. The lightest tier model—the Smart Monitor M7— is available at either 32" or 43" and displays at 60Hz. The M8 model adds in 4K AI upscaling a SlimFit camera, and the ability to pivot along with tilt to find the ideal viewing angle that suits you. M9 adds in a QD-OLED screen, a 4K camera, and pushes the refresh rate up to 165Hz.

Samsung Galaxy A15 Fancy smartphones shouldn't burn a hole in your wallet. Samsung has this 6.5" dynamic AMOLED device for just $40 for a limited time. It has three lenses with a 50MP main camera, 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera system. The phone is locked to Straight Talk, which offers no-contract talk, text, and data plans starting at $35 per month.

See for $40 at Walmart PlayStation 5 Disc Console Slim Astro Bot Bundle If you've yet to dip into Sony this console generation, now is a great time. The library of games is packed with bangers like Spider-Man 2, God of War: Ragnarok, and Astro Bot. That last one actually won Game of the Year this past year at The Game Awards, and guess what? It comes with this PS5 bundle for free. The bundle right now is discounted down $41.

See for $519 at Walmar NETGEAR Nighthawk WiFi 6 Router Upgrade to a super-fast WiFi 6 router and get coverage in your home across up to 2,000 sq. ft. for 20 devices. You can enjoy your online games and video calls uninterrupted for $97 off.

See for $52 at Walmart Acer 15.6" Portable Monitor It's hard to be productive on just a single monitor, but sometimes you don't want to work at your desk. A portable monitor lets you have the flexibility to get some work done at your favorite coffee shop without losing the multiple display setup you might have at your desk. Acer's is 15.6 inches, displays in full HD at 60Hz, and is right now $51 off.

INIU Power Bank There's nothing worse than having your phone die on you without a charger in sight. Keep a power bank on your person to double or even triple your smartphones' battery capacity. This portable charger has 10,000mAh and is super thin to easily fit in your pocket. Get it for $13 off.

See for $20 at Walmart Onn Large Party Speaker Elevate your next house party with this giant speaker that's the size of a suitcase you pull around behind you at an airport. It handles the same way, too, with its wheels and telescopic handle. It provides up to 12 hours of listening time, is water-resistant, and has six multicolor LED lighting effects that can match the energy of the music you're blasting. Right now, it's $20 off.

See for $129 at Walmart Cascho Portable Bluetooth Speaker If you're looking for a more reasonably-sized Bluetooth speaker, this portable option can deliver loud sound and a deep bass despite its size. It's IPX7 waterproof, so you can take it poolside without fear of it getting wet. It's discounted by $30 for the Fourth of July.

Mini Projector This portable projector can turn any flat surface into a movie theater. It can display up to a maximum of 200 inches in Full HD. Connect multiple devices to it, whether it's a streaming stick or video game console, to take your viewing or gaming experience to the big screen. Right now, it's a whopping $343 off.

See for $57 at Walmart Apple AirPods Pro 2 Apple's premier noise-cancelling earbuds are dust, sweat, and water resistant, making them ideal for taking along with you to listen to music or your favorite podcast while hitting the gym. They provide up to six hours of listening time (30 with the charging case) on a single charge. Right now, it's $40 off.

Manage your wellness goals by keeping track of your health metrics like heart rate and the quality of sleep you're getting. Get the most of your workouts with live coaching sessions and stay connected by getting texts and notifications directly to your wrist. Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is down $99.

See for $99 at Walmart Apple 10.9-inch iPad This iPad is the 2022 model, which comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 64GB of storage, and WiFi 6 support. Available in your choice of four fun colors—silver, pink, yellow, and blue—for a $50 discount.

See for $299 at Walmart Lenovo | Up to 50% off In search of a new laptop or PC? Lenovo is running a Fourth of July sale with various laptops and towers going for discounts reaching as high as 50%.

Lenovo Yoga 7i If you can't decide between a new laptop or new tablet, this 2-in-1 device might suit your needs perfectly. The 14-inch screen can flip around the keyboard a full 360° and it comes with a smart pen, great for creators and artists who find themselves drawing in Adobe apps. The Yoga 7i is down $250.

See for $1,080 at Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 8 This 8th-generation ThinkBook is powered by an Intel Core 5 210H processor with 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage. It's got a display of 16 inches and a 1080p webcam. It makes for a great laptop for students, businesses, or casual users.

See for $819 at Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 10 PC gamers looking for an upgrade, you can avoid the hassle of a custom build by picking up this pre-built gaming tower. It's got a Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. Plenty of storage to hold your games that can run at ultra-high settings, all for $235 off.