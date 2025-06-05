Best Father's Day Gifts for the Geeky Dads Out There

Many of our fathers are alike. They love the Beatles, they smoke cigars, play poker, golf, and go fishing on the weekends. Real classic dad stuff. Not all dads are like that, though. This new generation of fathers grew up on Marvel. They grew up playing Nintendo and building with LEGO. They’ve got strong opinions on which is the best ninja turtle. These dads deserve love too, and the gift that will show that isn’t an apron that says “Kiss the Cook.”

Target has a strong selection of gifts for this Father’s Day for the dads out there who are big nerds. The indoor-dads, if you will. The storefront has board games, Star Wars merch, and so much more. Show your geeky dad just how much you love him with one of these, most of which are on sale.

For instance, you can save up to 55% on some current-gen video games. Both The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered for PlayStation 5 are down to just $30 each. The console itself is even $50 off.

LEGO has plenty of deals going on at Target, with selections from every IP under the sun, including Mario, Jurassic Park, Star Wars, IT, Harry Potter, and more.