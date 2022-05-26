Featured Deal: Indie Lee Squalane Facial Oil | $29

Remaining diligent with a skincare routine can make a huge difference in your day-to-day and years to come. We all want to be in a glowing moisturized glory each morning. That’s not always the cause for some of the use. We don’t in fact, wake up like this.

After some internet snooping, we discovered a fantastic online luxury retailer that sells clean beauty products for days. Products sold at Dermstore are not only well suited for self-care, but they make great gifts for your family and friends regardless of the occasion. Use the code SUN at checkout for 20% off some fan favorites listed below.

Take a look at the best Dermstore sales for Memorial Day which will run until June 1.

Why not cash in on this sale with the Harry Josh Pro Tools Travel Curling Iron 1.25 Inch? It’s made with advanced digital technology to heat up in only 30 seconds and can be set to temperatures from 325°F–425°F to accommodate different types of hair. Plus, it will shut off after being in use for 60 minutes as an added safety feature.



Buy for $72

Give your skin the glow that it needs with Ilia Liquid Light Serum Highlighter. Made with a mixture of organic and natural botanicals, this product will nourish your skin and provide all-day moisture. This highlighter glides on with a silky consistency for an effortless soft glow.



Buy for $34

Remove makeup from your face and eyes while cleansing your skin with the Bioderma Sensibio H2O. The micelle formula works to soothe and clear up your skin’s irritation. This product is gentle enough for everyday use on sensitive skin and provides a feeling of instant freshness upon use. Note that this is a non-rinse formula.



Buy for $7 - $14

Indie Lee is a great company known for its serums and oils. The Squalane Facial Oil is what you’ve been looking for if you’re suffering from irritated skin. Squalane is the key here. It vibes with all skin types are will smooth any problem spots out with 100% pure ingredients. Squalane doesn’t clog pores even though it is an “oil.” Clear dead skin away and revitalize your face to return it to its beaming glory. Great company, great product, great price. Win-win-win.



Buy for $29

Want to get that summer glow but without putting in the time to hit the pool? James Read’s Body Foundation Wash Off Tan offers a sunkissed glow free from the UV rays that come with sunbathing and tanning beds. Just apply a small amount to the tanning mitt and easily sweep it all over your skin. And if you want a shade or two darker just repeat the process. The best part is it washes off with soap and water



Buy for $16

Coola Classic Liplux Hydrating Lip Oil delivers lasting shine that will nourish and hydrate your lips long after application. It doubles as a sun protector since it has an SPF of 30, which is very important in the summer. This gloss gives a natural look given its sheer, but still a nice shine.

Buy for $14

Speaking of blocking UV rays, Osmosis +Beauty’s Protect Broad Spectrum Sunscreen is a fan favorite. The core ingredient is zinc oxide which helps cloak your skin from dangerous rays that cause long-term damage. Add in sunflowers, safflower, and grapefruit oils to keep every inch hydrated and smooth. With SPF 30 it still absorbs quickly without leaving you looking chalk white.

Buy for $27

We don’t think about deep cleaning our scalps and hair enough. Scalp Revival a Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo from Briogeo is Dermstore’s best-selling one. Charcoal and plant-based exfoliators are the active ingredients to scrub in and draw out buildup, impurities, dead skin, and excess oil. Keeping your scalp healthy in summer is a challenge with beaches, pools, and sun. It can go through the wringer, especially if you run on the oily side. Keep your follicles happy and balanced with peppermint, spearmint, tea tree, and coconut oils.

Buy for $34

Always have eye patches on hand. Period. Peter Thomas Roth is one of the best skincare companies and when it’s on sale you buy. Its Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches pour hydration back into puffy sad eyes suffering from fine lines, dark circles, and crow’s feet. Even a bad night of sleep can read all over your face but these eye patches will have you quickly refreshed. Put them in the fridge for an extra cooling effect to help reduce those troubled bags.

Buy for $44

Sensitive skin can really go through it in the summer for a multitude of reasons. Having something on hand that can provide relief and helps it heal is a dream. DCL’s Intensive Itch Relief Lotion soothes and calms irritation. Made with menthol and camphor instantly alleviate the itchy problem from cuts, abrasions, poison ivy, and insect bites, to name a few. This cream is a topical non-steroid solution that cools and hydrates. Toss this in your backpack for your next hike.

Buy for $35

This story was first published by Juliana Clark on 12/18/2020 and was updated with new information by Sheilah Villari on 05/26/2022.