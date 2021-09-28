FIRST BAG FREE at atlas coffee Club

Advertisement

Happy National Coffee day one of the buzziest days of the year! Why not grab of free bag of pick-me-up to start the day off right, courtesy of Kinja Deals? Using the promo code COFFEEDAY2021, you can do exactly that for a limited time only. But don’t worry you have until October 4 to cash on all that good caffeine. That link above (and below!) should automatically mark your first bag down to $0, but you will need to cover shipping. For me, the shipping charge was around $5. You can choose whether to get your bag ground and ready to go or as whole beans you grind yourself.



This subscription, which you can cancel anytime, brings you a fresh bag of new coffee every 2 or 4 weeks depending on your preferred schedule. You can get caffeinated conveniently and on your terms by indicating your preference for lighter or darker roasts or have Atlas surprise you with each delivery.

G/O Media may get a commission Free bag of coffee Atlas Coffee Club Promo Code: COFFEEDAY2021

Explore the world in a cup of joe—with coffee grounds (and whole beans) sourced from Brazil, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and more. Atlas Coffee Club Use the promo code COFFEEDAY2021

u-konserve insulated lunch tote bag

Advertisement

Do your part to save the earth by packing a lunch for work and actually taking it with you. Sure, you might have a cafeteria at the office, or buying McDonald’s at lunch sounds kinda cool sometimes. But you know what’s cooler? Using sustainable products that help cut down on waste. Help do just that with the U-Konserve Insulated Lunch Tote Bag, just $26 at Amazon. It’s made from recycled plastic bottles and will keep hot lunches hot and cold lunches cold for hours. It’s waste-free, attractive, and even features an inside pocket for all your lunch essentials like utensils, napkins, and an ice pack. So stop planning on buying a meal every day or settling for whatever’s at the office. Do a little something for yourself and the planet for once.



Check out Today’s Best Amazon Deals handpicked by our editors and explore Amazon top sellers in Home Essentials.



eufy smart scale c1

Advertisement

No one ever said getting in shape was easy, but it can be affordable, as evidenced by this Eufy Smart Scale C1 deal. For just $28 right now, you can start tracking your weight in a healthy way—from the comfort of a Bluetooth-connected smartphone. That’s a solid savings from the $33 list price. Just clip the coupon on the page.



A bespoke companion app breaks down granular metrics including overall weight, percent body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. Plus, one account supports up to 16 users, so even the biggest households can keep tabs on their fitness gains. And if you’re already invested in another app like Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit, you’ll be happy to know that the Eufy Smart Scale C1 is compatible with all three.

Check out Today’s Best Amazon Deals handpicked by our editors and explore Amazon top sellers in Health, Household, and Baby Care.

Advertisement



luke with child funko pop! (pre-order)

The season 2 finale of The Mandalorian brought us the return of a young Luke Skywalker, and just like young Luke Skywalker, this Funko Pop of him holding Baby Yoda has also been de-aged digitally. Just look how smooth that face is. Not a blemish in sight. And just when you thought Baby Yoda couldn’t get any tinier, he is now baby-sized relative to a Funko Pop. Just beautiful. You can pre-order these little fellers for only $11. The figure is set to release on March 3rd, 2022.



Check out Today’s Best Amazon Deals handpicked by our editors and explore Amazon top sellers in Toys and Games.

Advertisement



ghostrunner (xbo/xsx)

Let’s be real. Cyberpunk 2077 was released as a pile of hot doo doo. Many fans were really looking forward to this game and weren’t able to get their cyberpunk fill between all the buggy animations, missions flat out breaking, and problematic depictions of marginalized groups. Ghostrunner might be able to fill that void at least aesthetically. The game got a visual upgrade for the Xbox Series X release but the digital copy will also work on your old Xbox One. The game is a first-person platformer with a strong emphasis on mobility which will have you wallrunning and ziplining between slice and dicing enemies in a visually stunning cyberpunk world. Xbox Live Gold members can get the game right now for a mere $12 digitally.



color guardian multi-colored remote controlled lights (2-pack)

Advertisement

Looking for an easy way to decorate your home? The answer is colored lights. Pick up the Color Guardian Multi-Colored Remote Controlled Lights (2-Pack) for just $32 at StackSocial and transform your decor. These solar-powered lights offer 8 custom lighting modes with red, green, blue, orange, purple, turquoise, color flash, and fade modes as well as motion-detecting dim and bright light modes. They’ll automatically switch on at night and can operate up to 8 hours via solar power. Most importantly, they make your home look awesome, like some sort of cool rainbow house. And that’s what you want, right? Oh, and don’t worry about the weather raining on your parade. No problems there. These lights are weather-resistant, rated IP44. So go ahead and place them as you will and enjoy them!





ecoflow river max portable power stagh

Don’t be without power in the great outdoors ever again. With this portable power station, you can charge up to 10 devices simultaneously. The power station itself charges quickly, reaching up to 80% in just one hour. The power statio0n along with its USB ports also has three 600W AC outlets giving you flexibility to use or charge your devices outdoors. The EcoFlow RIVER Max portable power station is $150 off today over at StackSocial.



Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission 24% off EcoFlow RIVER Max Portable Power Station Charge up to 10 devices simultaneously.

Recharges the power station from 0-80% within one hour. Buy for $450 at StackSocial

tulip one-step tie-dye kit

Ever wanted to make your own custom tie-dye shirt but didn’t know where to start? Relax, we’ve got you covered. Pick up this Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit One-Step Spray Kit Fabric Dye for just $20 at Amazon and get started right now. Seriously, not only do you get this wildly colorful package of spray dye that looks cool on its own, but you get 18 bottles of dye as well to make even more shirts. Or pants. Or whatever you want to make. You get gloves, rubber bands, and instructions to get you started as well, so you can make those tie-dye fantasies of yours come true. Go crazy. And then make sure you show us your designs. Tie-dye is rad.



Advertisement

‘allergy test my pet’ kit

Dogs are part of the family. I don’t want to hear otherwise. When you sign up to adopt a furry little friend, they rely on you for their well-being. So if something is strange with their behavior or you notice a blemish on their skin, it is your responsibility to uncover the root cause so it can be treated and your buddy can live a comfortable life. Allergy Test My Pet is an affordable and easy-to-use pet sensitivity test to help you narrow down the factors that could be negatively affecting your pet’s wellness whether it is food or environmental allergens such as specific laundry detergents. StackSocial has the kit for only $70—a small price to pay for your pet’s health. Though if any issue persists, you should consult your vet.



G/O Media may get a commission 29% off ‘Allergy Test My Pet’ Kit Hone in on your dog’s unique sensitivities.

Receive a custom analysis of around 100 food and environmental items. Buy for $70 at StackSocial

dell latitude 12.5" (refurbished)

Advertisement

We’ve gotten to a point where you can almost get away with not owning a computer. Our phones can do so much at this point, and while it is possible to get away with doing everything on one of them, it is helpful to have a laptop. Whether you’re just browsing the internet on a larger screen, wanting to type on a real keyboard, or accessing some government website that doesn’t run properly on mobile, you’ll regret not having one available. But there is no reason to dish out on something shiny and expensive if you’re just using it sparingly. StackSocial has refurbished Dell Latitude 12.5" laptops available for only $318 right now. 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and an Intel Core i5-6200U processor might be all you need.



art of sport collection

Whether you are working out in the gym, on the field, or on the court, you definitely will need to freshen up and wash off the negative side of all the hard work you just put in. This collection will assist you with all of your bathing needs. The charcoal body wash is made with tea tree oil and aloe vera to moisturize and purify your skin. Also included is a bar of body soap that is infused with shea butter and tea tree oil. The 2-in-1 shampoo conditioner is a must need to clean that existing sweat and build-up on the scalp. An exfoliating face wash to complete the soap kit will leave you feeling completely rejuvenated. There is also a nice loofah with an attached grip to help exfoliate your whole body. Take this collection home for $34 today.



Advertisement

fobo tag personal Bluetooth tracker

How many times have you lost your keys, holding up your day’s plans and totally annoying yourself? Honestly, I’ve done it more times than I can count. And it gets really old, especially since it always seems to happen right before I’m about to go somewhere. Don’t be like me. Grab the FOBO Tag Personal Bluetooth Tracker for just $29 at StackSocial and never lose your stuff again. This is the world’s first Bluetooth 5-enhanced tracker that works on both iOS and Android to keep you from losing things. Battery-operated with a CR2025 battery that can last up to a year, it’s meant to stay on as long as possible while attached to your belongings so you can track down your missing item. Toss it in a bag and be on your way, throw it in your wallet, or attach it to your keys. You’ll be able to track items up to 98ft away. Set alerts and reminders and get organized so that losing those important items becomes a thing of the past. Seriously, you’ll change your own life that way. Not losing stuff rocks.



G/O Media may get a commission 17% off FOBO Tag Personal Bluetooth Tracker Keep Track of Your Belongings!

The world’s first tracker with Bluetooth 5 and multiple patented technologies. Buy for $29 at StackSocial

Advertisement

gopets dematting comb

If your fur baby has long fur that tends to mat easily, it can be frustrating to keep it shiny and healthy. Don’t sit there and try to work out the mats by hand. Pick up this GoPets Dematting Comb for just $24 at Amazon and make grooming your best friend a much simpler task. This tool will clear all kinds of different mats and tangles, with one side for removing mats from lower density hair and the other for detangling and deshedding. It’s simple to use, professional-grade, and comfortable to hold in your hand for long periods of time. Most importantly, it’s integral for grooming your pets. And if you do all that at home instead of taking your pet somewhere to let pros handle it, more power to you. I can’t even clip my dog’s nails because she literally will scratch me to ribbons. But hey, respect, if you can get your pup to sit still and demat them.



ashers elevated absorbent underwear

Advertisement

We are all striving to do our part and be more sustainable. Companies like Tampon Tribe are doing that and coming up with new products to help in that effort. This week they launched their Ashers Elevated Absorbent Underwear. Each of these super comfy styles takes care of your body and mother earth without harm.



You can pick from Cute Bikini, Soft Boyshort, Comfy Cotton, Stylish Hipster, and High-Waist Luxe. These were designed right in the USA by people who know the needs of those who get periods. Ashers are next level for period/leak protection. All the styles are made from modal organic cotton and are guaranteed to stay in place to keep you dry. No sweat on accidents now. Each is treated with non-toxic, chemical-free, and EPA-listed SilverClear. This means Ashers are antimicrobial, anti-bacterial, and anti-odor, which every pair of underoos could use. These beautifully constructed pairs let you rest easy because you keep your body safe and the environment cleaner. So fresh and so clean, clean.

G/O Media may get a commission New product! Ashers Elevated Absorbent Underwear Stay comfy and dry.

All Ashers undies are designed to stay firmly in place. Buy for $35 - $44 at Tampon Tribe

3-stage knife sharpener

Advertisement

A dull knife is more dangerous than a sharp one. Accidents in the kitchen happen when your tools don’t behave as you expect like when your blade doesn’t properly cut your food and it slips from your control. So, keep your knives sharp with this 3-stage knife sharpener for only $20. The diamond rod slot repairs and straightens damaged blades, the tungsten steel blade slot sharpens blades to restore their V-shape, and finally, the ceramic rod slot fine-tunes the blade for a clean polish. The base uses a non-slip rubber surface and has an ergonomic handle so lefties or righties will be able to hold it in place with ease. Also included is a cut-resistant glove. Safety first after all.



deathloop (steam Key)

From the creators of Dishonored and Prey, the latest immersive sim from Arkane is out, and folks, it kicks ass... In DEATHLOOP, you play as Colt—a man stuck on an island where everyone including himself are in a time loop. The only way to break it is to kill eight specific people within the same day. The “loop” of the game revolves around exploring four different areas of the island at four different times of the day. You need to learn what you can about the 8 visionaries so you can nudge them around the island and map out your perfect loop where you get them all out in on go—all while evading the player controlled adversary Julianna who will invade your game and attempt to take you down. The gunplay feels great, the stealth is fantastic, and the voice acting is top tier. Don’t sit on what will absolutely be a GOTY contender. Just use the code DEATHLOOP20 at checkout to receive 20% off over at Green Man Gaming.



Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission DEATHLOOP (Steam Key) Buy for $48 at GMG Use the promo code DEATHLOOP20

wise owl outfitter hammock

It’s been a rough year. You deserve a day to just shut out the world and enjoy the company of mother nature. We’ve still got a couple more months before being outside will become unbearable, so make use of that time now by treating yourself to an outdoor hammock—only $18 after your clip the coupon on the product page. There are multiple color options and sizes available, but if you’re just looking to close your eyes and not even pay attention to its hue, then black medium is your best deal.



Advertisement

jbl t460bt wireless on ear headphones (refurbished)

There’s always a pair of wireless earbuds on sale, but very rarely a good, reliable pair of over-the-ear headphones. That’s why this pair of JBL T460bt Wireless On Ear Headphones (Manufacturer Refurbished) for just $22 at SideDeal is a good deal. They offer signature JBL pure bass sound with an 11-hour battery life, a foldable yet lightweight frame, Bluetooth 4.0, and two different colors to choose from black or white. If you’re not especially interested in wearing your headphones inside of your ears and prefer to go the over-the-ear route, this pair is a great choice to go with, especially since you’re saving over $40 off their normal price.



25% off happy dance

It’s time to prep that CBD arsenal for fall. I’m a big fan of CBD as a natural pain and stress reliever and have been impressed with Happy Dance. America’s Sweetheart Kristen Bell has put together a lovely line of calming vegan and cruelty-free CDB products. This week at Ulta, save 25% on all Happy Dance items.



Advertisement

I’m not usually one for celebrity brands, but honestly, Happy Dance is an incredibly good one, and who wouldn’t trust Veronica Mars? The Coconut Melt is packed with premium full-spectrum hemp extract and is a versatile product you need in your bathroom cabinet. It can be used to hydrate rough hands, remove tough makeup, soothe sore spots, and moisturize your mug. With the shaving months here, this is an excellent post-shower treat to keep your legs baby soft. It’s even been mentioned to have been used as a hair mask, but I’m not that adventurous.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $5 Happy Dance CBD Head-to-Toe Coconut Melt Melts on skin with contact.

225 MG of CBD from Premium Full Spectrum Hemp Extract in each jar. Buy for $20 at Ulta

vibo care posture corrector

Stand up straight. Stop sloping forward. Look proudly ahead like you have some confidence! Stop walking around wishing you had better posture and have it with the VIBO Care Posture Corrector for Men and Women, just $11 when you use promo code 25TLM1QI at Amazon. Slip this thing on to help reduce back pain, improve your posture, and even build muscles. The easier it is to carry yourself, the more flexible you’ll be, too. This posture corrector is your key to changing the way you move around, and if you wear it enough, having great posture should eventually become second nature. Sure, it’s probably uncomfortable at first, but most habits that do good usually are. And if you don’t think it’s helping you? Hey, you’re only out $11.



Advertisement

TECH

GAMING

HOME

LIFESTYLE



Wise Owl Outfitter Hammock | $18 | Amazon | Clip Coupon