Amazon has blessed us with another set of Prime Days in everything but name this week. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale kicks off today and extends into tomorrow with countless deals and discounts awaiting. Many of which required being a Prime member so sign up if you are;t yet and keep coming back here to check in on the best deals of the event.

Getting a new set of headphones is always kind of an ordeal now with so many options out there, but these Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones are a surefire hit thanks to the excellent features and sound quality, and they’re also on sale for $229 today, which is 27% off. The Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones have incredible noise cancelling to help you stay completely immersed in your sound, have a signal range of up to 30 feet, use TriPort acoustic architecture for better depth and fullness in the sound, and you can mess around with a lot of the settings to get the perfect sound for you. They also have an amazing battery life of up to 24 hours, which should keep you covered.

Everybody knows that the cat’s the only cat, who knows where it’s at. Everybody also knows that good music and great podcasts deserve excellent earbuds, and if you’re looking for some with a bit of pedigree, then the Beats Fit Pro Earbuds are incredibly high quality, and also happen to be 20% off today at $160. The Beats Fit Pro Earbuds have incredible sound quality thanks to Spatial Audio, are sweat and water-resistant, have up to six hours of listening time plus an additional 18 in the charge-carrying case, have flexible wingtips that are secure and comfortable for long-lasting comfort, and have multiple modes to fit your situation. They’re also stylish, and carry a name that loads of people recognize as being one of the best in the business.

Enjoy A Closer Shave With This Braun Series 7 Electric Razor

Shaving is one of those things that you probably don’t enjoy, but do need to do most days to keep looking your best. If you’re looking to make things a little easier and a little faster, then today could well be the best day to finally grab yourself a Braun Series 7 Electric Razor with 40% off at $900. The Braun Series 7 Electric Razor is an exceptionally kind electric razor thanks to its 360-degree adaption that makes for a smooth shave all over, no matter the angle or the area you’re targeting. It has AutoSense technology that helps adapt the power of the device to fit the task, which means it can make clear skin appear below a beard, and the Li-Ion battery can last up to three weeks of shaving on a single charge.

Oh you know, the Roomba? THE robot vacuum? This one’s on sale for Prime Early Access Sale—at a whopping 20% off. If you’re robot-curious, this might be your best bet to try it out. Self-cleaning and smart as all heck, this Roomba has vSLAM Navigation that learns the layouts of your home, and can make personalized cleaning suggestions as it learns patterns and behaviours . Ask the Roomba with your voice to clean up a spill for you—or set to automatically clean on schedule. This thing is powerful—great for homes with pets—and has 30% wider multi-surface rubber brushes than its predecessors. Dang! Grab this for a shocking $180 during these two days of the Prime Early Access Sale.

Crisp up Your Life With This Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

You don’t have an air fryer? Get with the times, kid! This device crisps up food with way less oil—and way less mess—than traditional frying. The Ninja AF101 has a four-quart basket that’s ceramic-coated and nonstick—so all that crispy goodness will slide right out of the basket. Beyond frying up the most perfect french fries you’ll ever dream about, this fryer can roast, reheat, and dehydrate—just like a typical oven. When you’ve eaten your fill of perfectly roasted brussels sprouts, pop the basket in the dishwasher, and boom: you’re done. You’ll never want to go back to life before an air fryer.

Prime Members Can Receive a $50 Amazon Gift Card With a 12-Month Subscription to Microsoft 365

Nothing makes me happier than free money and that’s pretty much what a gift card is—particularly one for Amazon since you can get anything and everything under the sun from there. As part of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, Prime members can pick up a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 for just $90 and get a $50 gift card. You and up to five others will be able to make full use of Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and other apps plus 1TB of cloud storage for each user. Don’t have anyone to share it with? Fear not, you can grab a personal subscription for $59 which comes with a gift card of $30. Just be sure to turn on auto-renewal to receive your gift card.

This suitcase features a built-in combination lock to keep all your belongings safe and secure. Dual sets of spinner wheels smoothly guide your luggage around the airport with ease. Water repellent protects anything you keep inside from the elements. Multiple compartments are sized to fit your laptops, tablets, and more. Make your next trip easier by picking up this American Tourister carry-on 20" suitcase for $101 now during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

This Very Good Nespresso Machine

Oh wow, this Nespresso Vertuo by De’Longhi is on sale during Prime’s Early Access Sale and it’s kind of a two-for-one situation. First, is the Nespresso machine, a slim-fit machine with one-touch brewing. Enjoy a variety of coffee and espresso from Nespresso’s recyclable pods—the machine senses and adapts to each pod, so each cup is velvety smooth with espresso crema on top. Second, is the included Aeroccino Milk Frother froths cold or hot milk into smooth foam to top lattes and cappuccinos. This is among Amazon’s bestselling espresso machines—so it’s a great time to seize the deal at 8% off.



Improve Your Kitchen Game With a KitchenAid Artisan Mini

If the KitchenAid has 100 fans, I am among them. If the KitchenAid has one fan, I am the one fan. So for Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale, may I introduce you to the KitchenAid Mini—which still holds 3.5 quarts! It’s resized for smaller counters, and still works with the KitchenAid’s over 10 attachments, with the same great 67 touchpoints within the bowl—ensuring your breads are kneaded, your egg whites are whipped, and the mixer is just as powerful. This is among Amazon’s bestselling stand mixers, and for good reason! Bring this baby home during Prime’s Early Access Sale—happy mixing!

Sort Your DIY Needs With This DeWalt Cordless Drill/Driver Kit

Ah DIY, everyone’s nemesis. Look, we understand the need for DIY and how useful it can be, but we also understand that you can accidentally drill into wires, and pipes, or just find yourself completely lacking the correct tools for the job, even if that job is something seemingly basic. Well, you can eliminate that last issue at the very least, with this DeWalt Cordless Drill/Driver Kit which is 58% off at $99. The DeWalt Cordless Drill/Driver Kit features a massive 21 pc drill bit set, is lightweight which makes it easy to use, has two different speeds for different situations, and comes from a name many know, trust, and likely already use, which means it’s far easier to get extra batteries and whatnot.

There are few things as unnerving and frustrating as running out of battery when you’re on a big drive. It happens to the best of us though, and that’s why there’s such a big market for portable jump starters, because while relying on the good nature of your fellow human is a nice idea, sometimes they’re nowhere to be seen. This Noco Boost X GBX45 Jump Starter is a bit like a person with a jump starter kit, and it’s also 27% off at $180 today. The Noco Boost X GBX45 Jump Starter is rated at 1250-amps which makes it capable of jump starting up to 6.5 litre gas engines, and 4.0 litre diesel engines, and it charges using USB-C, which means it charges far faster than many of the other options.

If you’re in a weird space because you want both a tablet and a laptop, then it’s a good time to be looking into a good Chromebook. In fact, if you’re really serious about it, you’re in the right place at the right time, because this Acer Chromebook Spin 311 isn’t just a good Chromebook, but it’s also 20% off at $200 today. The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 has access to a huge swathe of android apps for convenience and entertainment, has built-in virus protection, runs quickly, and updates automatically, grants access to both local storage and online storage, and can be used as a tablet with the touch screen, or as a laptop with the built-in keyboard too. It’s good at pretty much everything.

Shave Hard And Fast With These Panasonic Performance Hair Clippers

Ah hair, what a concept. A lot of us have hair in places we’d rather we didn’t, or have fancy hairstyles that require regular upkeep via shaving, no matter what your personal preferences are, some hair clippers can help you out. These Panasonic Performance Hair Clippers are incredibly good, and they’re also incredibly on sale today with 16% off at $54. The Panasonic Performance Hair Clippers are washable to make them easy to maintain and clean, have two attachments for different hair types, are adjustable for different hair lengths, and can be used fully wireless or wired, which is nice when you forget to charge them up before an intense and long-lived shaving session. They’re a great way to meet your hair upkeep needs, and they’re on sale.

Get Your Butt Over Here and Enjoy This Moen Electric Bidet w/ Heated Seat

Okay, people, it’s time we Americans get on board with the rest of the world. Toilet paper is a terrible way to clean yourself after making doody–at least on its own. I was a bidet hater not long ago, but once I had it explained to me like this, it changed my outlook forever. If you were to accidentally get shit on your hands, would you just wipe off what you can with a paper towel or would you wash your hands? You’d wash them because it’d be disgusting not to! The same premise here so why do we treat our bottoms any different? For the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, this one is down to $239. It can hook up to both your hot and cold water so you can control the temperature plus it comes with a heated seat. Now that’s doing your business in luxury. So do your butt a favour and get it squeaky clean with a bidet.

Freshen Up the Air You Breathe With a Veva Air Purifier

Whether you have allergies to pollen or pets, suffer from asthma, or are simply concerned about the air you’re breathing in, you can set yourself up with a breathable, fresh home with the help of a solid air purifier. The Veva air purifier is designed for large rooms and captures any unwanted particles circulating through your living space. The unit combines the use of a washable pre-filter, small dust, a premium activated carbon filter, and a HEPA air filter to remove odors and allergens from your home. As part of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, the Veva air purifier is down to $128.



Hoping to score a new TV for cheap? The 43" TCL Class 4-Series is capable of delivering 4K and HDR all for just $230 thanks to the ongoing Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. It’s got Google Assistant built-in, allowing you to use your voice to browse shows, find movies, play music, and more. Google can also curate personalized recommendations for you. Just ask “what should I watch?” Add to a watchlist in your Google searches and cast to the TV directly from your phone.

Make Those Pearly Whites Shine With an Oral-B Smart Limited Electric Toothbrush

You can achieve a much deeper and more thorough cleaning with an electric toothbrush than their manual counterparts. This Oral-B smart limited electric toothbrush has a pressure sensor that can slow down brush speed to protect your gums. It uses position detection to let your know how long to brush each area and the toothbrush comes with a rechargeable handle, charger, two brush heads, and travel case. You can save $50 right now thanks to the ongoing Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

Shake your head at smart bulbs all you want, but the Philips Hue creates the vibiest light scenes in the Philips Hue app. This set, which includes a smart button and hub, which connect your lights to Alexa and your smart phone for full control of the mood. And this set just scratches the surface—the the hub can control up to 50 lights at a time, if you’re feeling ambitious. Sync to music and TV, create scenes that remind you of your favorite movies, or just set a schedule so the lights dim before you go to bed. The power is in your hands—literally, with the Philips Hue app. Buy this set for $144 during Prime Early Access and set the mood.

Apple’s second-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro are a part of the ongoing Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. The Pros will get you active noise cancellation to remove any unwanted background noise from your listening experience and come with four sizes of tips to ensure they fit snuggly in your ears. The standard AirPods will get you 24 hours of listening time with the charging case while the AirPods Pro are going to get you up to 30 hours. You can grab yourself a pair of the second-generation AirPods for $90 right now or a pair of the AirPods Pro for $235.

This 2020 13" retina display MacBook Air has dropped its price down to $998 for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. This model utilizes the M1 chip which delivers 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation all while using way less power. Our friends over at Gizmodo have gone as far as calling the M1 chip “extraordinary.” You’ll easily get up to 18 hours of battery life and it’s got 8GB of RAM with a 256 SSD. If you’re already an Apple user, the compatibility between all your devices is a major upside to going Mac. You can use your iPad as a second monitor to extend your workspace or even answer texts and phone calls right from the Macbook.

