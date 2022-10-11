iRobot Roomba s9+ | $180 | 82% Off | Amazon

Oh you know, the Roomba? THE robot vacuum? This one’s on sale for Prime Early Access Sale—at a whopping 82% off. If you’re robot-curious, this might be your best bet to try it out. Self-cleaning and smart as all heck, this Roomba has vSLAM Navigation that learns the layouts of your home, and can make personalized cleaning suggestions as it learns patterns and behaviors. Ask the Roomba with your voice to clean up a spill for you—or set to automatically clean on schedule. This thing is powerful—great for homes with pets—and has 30% wider multi-surface rubber brushes than its predecessors. Dang! Grab this for a shocking $180 during these two days of Prime Early Access Sale.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $180 at Amazon

Not interested in this deal? Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale has tons of other great deals, up to 80% off.