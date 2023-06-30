Best Buy's 4th of July Sale Is Five Days of Huge Savings and It Starts Now

Best Buy’s 4th of July sale has just dropped, and it’s skipping the firecrackers and going straight to the big-boom Roman candles. Big-screen TVs and monitors, major household appliances, Windows laptops, and more are drastically marked down for the next five days, all the way up to the Tuesday holiday.
There are also Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablets for up to $300 off, up to 65% off select gaming accessories for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members, and up to 40% off on Best Buy’s Hottest Deals in appliances, where My Best Buy total members also get delivery, standard installation, and haul-away for free. The huge deals await — don’t wait for the holiday, head to Best Buy now and cash in.
