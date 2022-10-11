2-Day Flash Sale Event | Best Buy

So when it came to light that Amazon would be promoting another Prime Day-esque sale this week before next month’s Black Friday rush, it’s only natural that other retailers would hop on board with their own promotion. And that is exactly what Best Buy is doing now with this flash sale spanning across all of it’s carried product lines. We’re seeing up to $500 off on select Windows laptops, $600 off gaming laptops and desktops, and up to 50% off Insignia massage chairs, among much, much more. We’ve pulled out some popular items seeing significant discounts this week.

This sleek and compact laptop has got some great stuff under the hood. We’re looking at a 12th generation i7 Intel Core processor with an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU. We’ve also got 1TB of storage and a 15.6" touch display on a beautiful 4K OLED screen.

You can live in a clean home without expelling much effort. Let an iRobot Roomba vacuum do the work for you. This one is also self-emptying which means even less work you have to do.

Treat yourself to a new smart TV from Samsung for $60 off. This 4K HDR has a 58" display and is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones provide exceptional noise-cancellation and 30 hours of battery life. If you’re ever caught with a dead pair of headphones, no worries. Three minutes of charging will grant you a whopping 3 hours of playback.

With the colder months approaching, it’s going to be painful going back to those first several minutes in your car where you’re freezing and can see your own breath before the heat kicks on. Do yourself a favor and install a remote start system so you can warm your car up while you’re still sipping on your morning coffee.

A portable Bluetooth speaker definitely needs to sound good, but it doesn’t hurt if it also looks good too. This pint-sized speaker looks like a guitar amp and packs some rich audio too.

In addition, Best Buy is offering membership to Totaltech, giving you access to around-the-clock tech support–one year for $200. It also gets you AppleCare+ for free which you can use on any Apple product you may own. You don’t even have to have purchased it at Best Buy!