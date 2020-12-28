Image : SpaceNK

Top Product: Hair & Beauty Little Kit by Drunk Elephant | $49 | SpaceNK

Beauty bundles can be a hard thing to buy if you don’t already know exactly what you love. Gift sets typically mix together top sellers and new discovery items, tend to be pretty easy on the wallet, and are often beautifully put together for the season. The sets assembled in this list are not what you’ll normally see and will score you big points with a glamor guru.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Protecting the hair and body in one set is the dream. We all hope for perfect hair and skin and while that might not be 100% obtainable at least we can try. Drunk Elephant is a great brand that tends to be more expensive, so to nab a comprehensive kit like this for under $50 is a steal. Keep your tresses shiny and skin supple. Radiate into the new year since 2020's been so dull. The miniatures in this collection are Cocomino glossing shampoo, Cocomino Marula cream conditioner, TLC Happi scalp scrub, Wild Marula tangle spray, Kamili cream body cleaner, Sili body lotion, and Sweet Pitti deodorant cream. Not only will they help you shimmer, they’re also adorably designed.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If one company knows about beautiful complexions, it’s Dermalogica. This set is for those folks whose fussy skin needs something a little gentler. Give your face the calming, soothing love it deserves and protect it against further irritation. This trio will help quell triggers and restore some balance with protective products including the UltraCalming cleanser, UltraCalming mist, and Calm water gel moisturizer.



Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Cleansing, exfoliating, and hydrating are the tenants of good skincare, in that order. Just doing those three things will make a world of difference. Keep your skin in tip-top shape for the rest of the winter with this exclusive set from Murad. As the name suggests, this duo will leave your face smooth and dewy. Remember that everything from Dr. Murad is science-backed goodness for beautiful skin.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’m a huge fan of Dr. Hauschka, having used several of its products over the years to much satisfaction. This discovery box set is a great way to introduce yourself to the brand without a huge commitment. Another one for glowing skin, this set will aid in creating a daily ritual, as your face becomes healthier and happier when you have a routine. This kit contains three of Hauschka’s best sellers and you’ll quickly understand why. A facial toner, the soothing cleansing milk, and the rose day cream (a personal fave) are all included in the box, all of which are made with a natural and luxurious formula.

You’ll fall in love, I promise.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Now here’s a little something for the gents. I’m a big fan of mini scent bundles like this, especially if the brand normally leans on the pricey side. The Murdock London cologne collection brings four mini fragrances, perfect for life on the go. You’ll find Avalon (cool and breezy), Black Tea (spicy and woody), Patchouli (calming and retro), and Vetiver (adventurous and outdoorsy), making this another great way to uncover a new smell you might end up digging.

G/O Media may get a commission Murdock London Cologne Collection Buy for $45 from LookFantastic Use the promo code WINTER15

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

La Roche-Posay is the literal best. I try to include it in roundups as much as possible because, in short, it’s the real deal. With so much hand washing going on this year, you’ve probably found your skin a bit cracked. Suffice to say, trying to keep everything as germ-free as possible has been stressful, but it doesn’t have to be. This set from the French skincare experts has fragrance-free hand sanitizer and Cicaplast hand cream that’ll prevent dried out hands with a shea butter concoction. Though it’s a limited set, it still comes much needed, even at the tail end of 2020.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

A perfume box for the ladies, Rosie Jane’s 7-day detox fragrance set is designed to help you find new smells for every day life and even layer and mix them. When you read the names of the scents, you’ll understand how most of these easily mesh together. Your aromas are as follows Leila Lou (pear, jasmine, and fresh-cut grass), Madie (sea spray, jasmine, and vanilla), James (fig, gardenia, and amber), Angie (honeysuckle, jasmine, and fig), Lake (vanilla, sandalwood, and neroli), Dylan (cedar, frankincense ad white musk) and Rosie (nude musk and rose). Treat your olfactory senses to a deluge of delight.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

We’ve all had long nights this year, staying awake with a multitude of stressors. A bad night’s sleep can read all over your face, specifically under your eyes. If you need a little boost, you can’t go wrong with a few Flashpatches. Place whichever variant you need under your eyes and take some me time to zone out. Look a little more rested in mere minutes with these rejuvenating, restoring, and illuminating eye gels. Fight puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines for an excellent addition to your nightly rotation. This pack from Patchology packs two pairs each of the Rejuvenating, Illuminating, and Restoring Night eye gels, and best of all, it’s $12 for the whole shabang.

G/O Media may get a commission Patchology Eye Perfecting Trio Buy for $12 from SkinStore Use the promo code WINTER

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I love when companies put together boxes like this. It’s like a best of beauty compilation, and this prestige set from Dermstore actually is the best. In it, you’ll get twelve top-rated products—three full-size and nine deluxe—curated by skincare experts, another valuable opportunity to try new brands. Plenty of reputable brands are highlighted in this bundle—Sunday Riley, Boscia, Elemis, and Peter Thomas Roth to name a few. You’ll even get a cute cosmetic bag to carry them all in. This collection usually costs $50, so at $12 less you might as well take a chance and grab one for everyone on your list.

Image : Fenty

All true divas know you have to be camera-ready at all times, and this essential bundle from Fenty will keep you prepared. Treat yourself to an Invisimatte blotting powder, blotting paper, and portable touch up brush, gracing your face with the illusion of the perfect filter, no camera required. In all seriousness, blotting paper is life-changing and you should have it with you always.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

We’ve all been in that moment of panic when what we thought was a phone call turns out to be a videoconference, leading to a mad dash to look presentable. Never have that fear again, courtesy of the lovely team at Undone. Get ready in minutes with this best-selling bundle of minimalist essentials, comprising a lip balm, a water bronzer, and a lip to cheek palette to pick your color preference for. Just choose any shade from three of its top items and save.