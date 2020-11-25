Image : Best Jump Start Review

Not everyone is clamoring for an InstaPot or new iPad this holiday season. Sometimes, our loved ones want something that’ll help them get down and dirty in all their DIY endeavors. I’ve done the digging to find the best gifts for all the tinkerers and handy folk in your life, and there’s sure to be something they’ll love.

The Best Holiday 2020 Auto and DIY Car Gifts To Park Under the Tree

Graphic : Chaya Milchtein

Craftsman is my first love when it comes to tools. This cordless drill is durable, budget-friendly, and compact for all the new home DIY lovers that haven’t yet invested in one. It also has a built-in LED light so the user can see even in dark crevices. Any newly minted, pandemic inspired, home DIYer would be grateful for this handy little tool.

Image : Jackie Fairman

This U-GoGirl work toolset has been my go-to for over two years. It’s simple, durable, comes with a carrying case, and doesn’t cost too much. The set includes a hammer, tape measure, ratcheting screwdriver, pliers, a level, a wrench, and a box cutter. It also includes a convenient tool bag, perfect for keeping everything together, and storing safely.

My favorite part of this set is actually the level, which makes putting up picture frames a breeze, and leaves them hanging straight. Buying this kit will also help support a tiny, one woman-owned business this holiday season.

Image : VacLife

This was my Black Friday buy, and it pulls no punches. The VacLife budget-friendly tire inflator will help your friends and family maintain their tires for years to come, making this an easy gifting choice. This inflator is hugely popular on Amazon, both for its vibrant colors and quality manufacturing, garnering an impressive 6,800 reviews with an overall 4.5 out of 5 stars. This is a gift you can rest easy giving.

Image : Space Pen

This Carpenter Space pen is a fabulous stocking stuffer, or stand-alone gift, great for anyone from chefs, contractors, mechanics, to DIY enthusiasts. Unlike less reliable pens, the Fisher pen can write on wet surfaces, through grease, on photographs, and even upside down.

“This Fisher Space Pen is styled to look like a spacecraft, but made of lightweight material so that a magnetic strip easily serves to hold it to a steel surface,” writes Frances Coombs in an Amazon review. “It is a combination ink pen, ruler, level, and also has a few angle markings. As most Fisher Space Pens are short and small this cute pen is long and surprisingly easy to wield despite its odd shape.”

Graphic : Chaya Milchtein

For $9, you can stuff a few stockings with a decent tire pressure gauge, a must-have for every car owner in your life. While there are many different versions of tire pressure gauges, I find that this style is the easiest to use, with a digital display and light that illuminates the valve stem. It’s also really small and fits right into the glove box for ease of use.



Image : FIXD

FIXD is a plug-in car diagnostics device that functions like a simple code reader on steroids. One of the best parts of FIXD is that you can sync multiple devices together and keep track of all your family vehicles easily via the company’s app. If your teenager never bothers to let you know when a light pop on, or your husband is too busy to notice when the check engine light starts flashing, you’ll get notified.

The FIXD app is free to use but they also offer a premium version, which offers estimates for the most common fixes to your check engine light woes.

Graphic : Chaya Milchtein

A dashcam is a next-level gift for a car lover, someone who may be accident-prone, or just someone that you want to offer a level of protection to.

The THINKWARE U1000 dash cam is more than just a standard recording device. It offers advanced driver assistance systems that notify you if there is a red light camera, if you are drifting from your lane, and plenty more. The forward-facing camera records in crystal clear 4k resolution, and the bundle includes an easy-to-use rear camera as well.

One small downside: the dash cam only has a small memory card, which can be a bit of a hassle since it will record over itself rather quickly. Simply add a 128GB memory card to your gift package, so this is ready to go and use.

Image : Meguiar

Keeping a car clean helps prevent rust, maintains the value in your investment, and provides a sense of pride in ownership. Meguiar’s simple all-in-one detailing kit will be a great start for any car owner. It includes everything from car wash to wax, tire cleaner, glass cleaning, and microfiber towels, and every little doodad you need to get your car looking spiffy.

Image : Verizon

I moved into a duplex recently, only to find that the doorbell didn’t work. I never thought I’d want one of these smart doorbells , but the Nest Smart Door Bell has proven me wrong. This would make a great gift to anyone who complains of package theft, like to upgrade their home security, or just likes tinkering with things. The Nest Door Bell is really simple to use, and the app for it can be installed on multiple household members’ phones , so everyone can answer the door, no matter where in the world they are.

Graphic : Chaya Milchtein

Another fabulous stocking stuffer, these bamboo charcoal air purifiers are budget-friendly. They come in a pack of 12 and are used to absorb and cleanse the air in cars, home, or even shoes. ML titled his amazon review, “Not snake oil,” and went on to sing the praises of the charcoal air purifiers. “I put 1 bag in each boot, and like magic ... no more foul smell within a day. Absolutely amazing. I now have them in every wardrobe, drawer, shoe rack, my car, my wife’s car, etc.”

Graphic : Chaya Milchtein

My keyring is heavy and truly a huge mess, so when I saw this sleek car keys holder from Bellroy, I had to grab one. It’s made from leather and carries an impressive three-year warranty. The keyholder holds up to 8 regular keys inside of it and has a handy ring to easily attach your car key on the outside. It keeps keys organized and easy to access for just about anyone.



While the car keys holder alone it makes a great stocking stuffer, the Classic Set from Bellroy also includes a gorgeous and practical wallet, which makes it a perfect full-size gift for anyone in your life.



Graphic : Chaya Milchtein

Have a new homeowner on your list this year? This Black + Decker lawnmower is the perfect gift for them (or for you!). It’s not just a lawnmower offering both an edger and trimmer in one unique compact unit. It’s also battery-operated, so there is no gas to worry about or long cords to trip over. The height is also adjustable, perfect for your tall or short friends who find standard lawnmowers uncomfortable to use.

Image : K&N

A K&N performance air filter is a gift for someone who’s been asking for a breath of fresh air. Before you buy, make sure your gift recipient’s car is compatible. You can also buy a standard K&N performance filter that doesn’t require a clamp-on setup and fits into the stand air filter housing for the specific vehicle you are buying for. K&N filters are popular, so they make an excellent gift for the right car lover.

Image : RainX

I’m a huge fan of RainX wiper blades, and the Silicone Endura blades are the best of the best. Proven to last two times longer than the average wiper blade, RainX blades make useful and durable gifts to car owners, especially those with hot summer and/or icy winters. Be sure to know what kind of car the blades are for before buying, so you get the ones that are the right fit.