Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam Key] | $7 | Promo Code MDSBS24222



Three incredible games combining stealth, exploration, and being the goddam Batman. Batman: Arkham Asylum reintroduced us to classic voice roles of Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Mark Hamill as The Joker in a more mature and bloodied world than we’d yet to experience them in. As someone who grew up on the animated series, it was an absolute treat to see them each come back in this darker setting. Batman: Arkham Asylum is a claustrophobic Metroidvania exploring just the island while Batman: Arkham City expands into a mini-open world. Then Batman: Arkham Knight concludes the story in the largest game Arkham game yet. You can play both games in Batman: Arkham Collection for only $7