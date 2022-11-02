Fire TV Stick 4K Max | $40 | Amazon



If you watch a lot of TV and films thanks to streaming services, then it’s a good idea to have a good hub for it. While many TVs already have apps built in, and consoles do too, a dedicated device is often faster and a lot more energy efficient too. So, this Fire TV Stick 4K Max is currently 27% off today at $40, and it’ll really help you squeeze the most out of your streams. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max has access to a huge swathe of different streaming apps, and the control even has dedicated buttons for the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and Hulu, and it offers Wi-Fi 6 compatibility too. It’s a great gift for older parents, friends, or just as a nice easy way to upgrade things.